Leonardo DiCaprio, avid defender of the ecosystem, enjoys Cannes on a 140 million superyacht

Leonardo Dicaprio (47 years old) is not only known for his successful acting career. In recent years he has also gained notoriety for being a avid environmental protector. In fact, he has a foundation that bears his name and that supports initiatives for a sustainable planet. For this reason, the recent images of him aboard a super yacht in Cannes They have been, to say the least, curious. The Hollywood star has enjoyed the French coast in one of the most polluting media and harmful to the ecosystem.

According to a report from the environmental platform EcoWatcha superyacht is “the worst asset from an environmental point of view“. It has been estimated that this type of boat can produce up to 7,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, more than 1,500 times more than a family car. But it seems that none of this data matters to DiCaprio when it comes to enjoyment.

The main character of the movie Don’t Look Up, with a group of friends and his mother, Irmelin DiCaprio (79), has been aboard the Vava II, an exclusive yacht valued at 140 million euros and owned by the Swiss Ernesto Bertarelli (56), a pharmaceutical tycoon whose fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Indexamounts to 28 million euros.

Leonardo DiCaprio aboard the Vava II in Cannes.

gtres

The vessel was built in 2012, has a length of 96 meters and a volume of 3,933 tons. She has capacity for 22 guests and 34 crew members. The annual cost of its operation is estimated between 10 and 14 million euros.

It is the largest yacht built in the UK and, according to the Daily Mail, filling its fuel tanks could have a price of 290,000 euros. When fully charged, it has a range of up to 9,000 kilometers. As for its services and rooms, Ernesto Bertarelli’s superyacht has six floors, a swimming pool, a gym, a movie theater and even a heliport on top.

Leonardo DiCaprio knows it very well, since he has enjoyed its facilities on more than one occasion. Last January, while vacationing on the Caribbean island of St. Barts in the middle of his New Year’s vacation, the actor and his girlfriend, the actress Camila Morrone (24), were photographed aboard the Vava II.

Leonardo DiCaprio with a group of friends on the mega yacht Vava II.

gtres

The couple made use of the superyacht after attending a gala organized by Unicef ​​on New Year’s Eve, which was also attended by well-known personalities such as Jeff Bezos (58), Mike Tyson (55) or Dua Lipa (26).

These escapades have come to light thanks to the watchful eye of the paparazzi. Unlike other stars, DiCaprio is usually very reserved on his social networks and does not make any mention of his private life. In fact, his Instagram and Twitter accounts are one hundred percent dedicated to his work with the environment. A job and struggle that is now questioned by his exclusive vacation aboard the aforementioned superyacht.

