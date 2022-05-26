Kylie Jenner’s hilarious leaked video of Kendall and Kris racks up 20 million views

Kylie Jenner took the internet by storm when she posted a video of her, her sister Kendall and their mother Kris using a filter that has gone viral on social media.

Posted on TikTok, Kylie Jenner shared that someone took a video of her with a filter that has been making the rounds on the video-sharing platform and can be found on Snapchat. Jenner caught the eye of Kendall, who was sitting across from her on a plane to see what she looked like with the filter on. She then tested the filter on Kris, who was apparently unaware that she had a filter on her face. The video has more than 4 million likes and has surpassed 20 million views.

The viral filter distorts the face and causes wide eyes, raised eyebrows and a big smile. When you smile with the filter, it makes your teeth pearly white.

Putting the filter on Kris, she exclaims, “What’s wrong with you guys?” while everyone behind the phone laughed.

Fans found the comedic video and commented on their funny thoughts.

“MORE UNSCRIPTED, FUN AND CASUAL. I LOVE THIS SIDE OF YOU,” one fan exclaimed.

“Kendall freaked me out,” one user admitted.

“Poor kris, he doesn’t even know he has that filter,” said another.

One user exclaimed, “I can’t stop looking.”

“HAHA KYLIE WITH THE FILTER IS KILLING ME,” wrote one.

“It’s so back in its fun era and I missed it,” added another.

“King Kylie is back kkkkkk,” said another, referring to Jenner’s Snapchat username and when she was very active on the app.

One said, “This makes me laugh out loud!”

Last weekend, the Kardashian/Jenner family attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding. The couple officially married in the United States and celebrated a ceremony with friends and family in Italy. In addition to the Kardashian family, minus Rob Kardashian, Barker’s children also attended along with Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Barker’s Blink-182 member Mark Hoppus.

Kardashian shared photos from her special day with her new husband, Barker.

“Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker,” she wrote to her 179 million Instagram followers after posting another set of photos with the caption “happily ever after.”

On social media, many members of the Kardashian/Jenner family shared their love and support for their sister.

“Celebrating love,” Kylie Jenner wrote on Instagram.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, Kourtney, this love is everything to you,” Khloé Kardashian posted.