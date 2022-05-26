Kylie Jenner and Stormi attend the Billboard Music Awards

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott rarely go to a red carpet together, but they made an exception for the Billboard Music Awards, held this Sunday in Las Vegas. The businesswoman wanted to support her partner in which she represents her first performance since the Astroworld tragedy, in which ten people died. There they staged a beautiful family pose with little Stormi that has made us die of love.

The absence of the businesswoman at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker caught our attention, but now we know that there was a good reason behind it. Kylie Jenner wanted to be present at this important moment for the rapper. This event is the first they attend together after the birth of their second child, whose name we still do not know. Let us remember that, at first, they decided to call him Wolf, but later they regretted it and decided to change it.

For this occasion, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics chose a very tight blue dress by Balmain. For his part, Travis wore a dark suit that he combined with a white T-shirt. We feel sorry for them, but we stayed with the ‘look’ of little Stormi, who was so cute in a white dress and sneakers.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they have been together since 2017, although their relationship has always been marked by ups and downs. In 2018 little Stormi was born and, although at first it seemed that they were very close, in 2018 they went through a small crisis and distanced themselves for a while. After that breakup, the couple is back together in 2020. In February 2022, their second child was born, of which Kris Jenner recently shared the first image.

