Kris Jenner Responds to Rumors She’s Split From Corey Gamble in New Post

KRIS Jenner has responded to rumors that she’s split from Corey Gamble in a new post

She took to Instagram to address the situation.

In her Stories, Kris, 66, posted a photo of herself with Corey, 41, and his friend Michael Coste, who is an executive at Hermès.

The mother shared the photo in tribute to the man behind the success of the luxury fashion house while celebrating his 67th birthday.

In the photo, taken at Kris’s $20 million home in Calabasas, she looked comfortable with her boyfriend, who was by her side.

Kris wore a long white cardigan over a matching white turtleneck.

The mother of six smiled between her best friend and her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Corey kept it casual in sweatpants and designer sneakers.

He looked relaxed at the camera with a glass of water in his hand.

Kris also tagged her boyfriend, seemingly dismissing any rumors that they broke up.

KRISIS?

Kardashian fans previously feared the couple had gone their separate ways after Kris attended their daughter’s wedding without him.

He flew to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian’s third ceremony with Travis Barker, but Corey was left out, as was the girlfriend’s ex, Scott Disick.

Fans feared the worst as Corey was not featured in any of the wedding photos.

On Reddit, one speculated: “Did they suddenly split up? Corey loves to have fun, he would never skip the wedding.”

Another asked: “Where’s Corey?”

While in Italy, Kris shared a photo of herself alone in a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

She captioned the post: “La Dolce Vita!”

love is a gamble

Kris and Corey have been publicly dating on and off since 2014 after she divorced Caitlyn Jenner.

Not everything has been smooth sailing.

In March 2017, they broke up after Kris told Corey that “she was drifting away from this relationship and that she needed to put her family before her own needs and wants.”

However, they managed to fix it, and Kris has praised her partner as “so easy going and, at the same time, so smart and smart.”

Earlier this month, the couple walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala.

Corey is the same age as Kris’ daughter Kim, making him 25 years her junior.

