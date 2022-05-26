Kris Jenner criticized for “pushing” Kendall, 26, to freeze eggs and calling her daughter’s OBGYN

KRIS Jenner is facing backlash for being pushy with daughter Kendall Jenner, urging her to freeze her eggs and even calling her OBGYN.

The model has been dating NBA star Devin Booker for some time.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris, 66, and Kendall, 26, sit down for a conversation about fertility.

Kris is adamant during the conversation about whether the model should freeze her eggs.

“I was just thinking maybe it’s time, you know, to have a baby,” mom Kardashian-Jenner tells her daughter.

Kendall, who was sipping a hot drink, chokes when she replies, “I feel uncomfortable.”

He goes on to say, “You keep telling me you’re not getting any younger, but guess what, Mom? It’s my life.

“I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

In a confessional, he says: “I still have many things that I need to understand before I can, for example, welcome a child into my life.

“For example, I’m still enjoying life alone and I’m fine with that right now.”

Meanwhile, Kris continues to push, telling her daughter: “Let me tell you a little curiosity: when you were born, I created your body inside mine.

“So I laid your eggs inside of me. That means I laid your eggs. “

He goes on to say, “You know, every year that passes your eggs go down a little.”

Kris then calls Kendall’s OBGYN, asking questions about freezing the eggs.

DOC PESA IN

Kendall’s doctor appears to be the kris team, telling Kendall, “So for Kendall, if she has a partner and they’re not married, I usually recommend at least one egg freezing cycle.

“It would be a good time to freeze eggs. Listen, the younger you are, the better the quality. “

They hang up and Kris says, “Okay, I think we’re unanimous.

“Have a baby.

“I’m so happy for you.”

Kendall laughs, saying, “No.”

While the doctor seemed to be on Kris’s side, the internet was Kendall’s team all the way through.

BABY COMING?

Fans and family members have long wondered when Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Devin, 25, will have a baby.

In February, Kris appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she hinted that a baby could be in the not-too-distant future for her daughter.

Ellen asked which of her children will give her the next grandson.

“I think it would be great if it was Kendall,” said Kris. “She is the only one who hasn’t had a baby.”

Ellen asked if she wants to have a baby.

“I think she’d like to have a baby eventually,” says Kris.

In fact, Kendall, 26, talked about her desire to become a mom.

“I want the children desperately… even soon,” he admitted during KUWTK in March 2021.

Kris already has eleven grandchildren: Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, North, eight, Reign, seven, Saint, six, Dream, five, Stormi, four, Chicago, four, True, four, Psalm, three and the youngest of Kylie Jenner as a child.

In January, Kendall and Devin, 25, sparked rumors that they were getting married in secret.

Devin sent fans into trouble when he wore a gold headband on his wedding finger in a selfie Kendall posted from their romantic cabin getaway as they played in the New Year.

The couple were first bonded in April 2020 when they were spotted on a trip to Arizona.

