Kris Jenner criticized for ‘pushing’ Kendall, 26, to freeze eggs and call her daughter’s gynecologist

KRIS Jenner is facing backlash for being pushy with her daughter Kendall Jenner, urging her to freeze her eggs and even calling her OBGYN.

The model has been dating NBA star Devin Booker for quite some time.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris, 66, and Kendall, 26, sit down to chat about fertility.

Kris insists during the conversation that the model should freeze her eggs.

“I was thinking maybe it’s time to, you know, have a baby,” the Kardashian-Jenner mom tells her daughter.

Kendall, who had been drinking a hot drink, chokes up when she replies, “I feel uncomfortable.”

She goes on to say, “You keep telling me you’re not getting any younger, but guess what, Mom? It’s my life.

“I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

In a confessional, she says, “I still have a lot to work out before I can welcome a child into my life.

“Like, I’m still enjoying life on my own and I’m fine with that right now.”

Meanwhile, Kris presses on, telling her daughter, “Let me tell you a fun little fact: When you were born, I made your body within my body.

“So I made your eggs inside of me. That means I made your eggs.”

She goes on to say, “You know, every year that goes by your eggs go down a little bit.”

Kris then calls Kendall’s OB/GYN and questions about egg freezing.

THE DOC WEIGHS IN

Kendall’s doctor appears to be the kris team, telling Kendall, “So if Kendall is in a relationship and they’re not married, I generally recommend at least one egg freezing cycle.”

“It would be a good time to freeze eggs. Listen, the younger you are, the better the quality.”

They hang up and Kris says, “Okay, I think we’re on the same page.

“To have a baby.

“I’m so happy for you.”

Kendall laughs and says, “No.”

While the doctor seemed to side with Kris, the internet was Kendall’s team throughout.

BABY ON THE WAY?

Fans and family members have long wondered when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and 25-year-old Devin will have a baby.

In February, Kris appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she hinted that a baby might be in the not-too-distant future for her daughter.

Ellen asked which of her children will give her the next grandchild.

“I think it would be nice if it was Kendall,” Kris said. “She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby.”

Ellen asked if she wants to have a baby.

“I think eventually she would love to have a baby,” says Kris.

In fact, Kendall, 26, has spoken out about her desire to become a mother.

“I want to have kids… soon too,” she admitted during KUWTK in March 2021.

Kris already has eleven grandchildren: Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, North, eight, Reign, seven, Saint, six, Dream, five, Stormi, four, Chicago, four, True, four, Psalm, three, and Kylie’s youngest Jenner. little boy.

In January, Kendall and Devin, 25, sparked rumors that they had secretly married.

Devin had fans swooning when he wore a gold band on his ring finger in a selfie Kendall posted from their romantic getaway to the cabin as they ring in the new year.

The couple were first linked in April 2020 when they were spotted on a road trip to Arizona.

