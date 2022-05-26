Kourtney Kardashian shows the first photos of the wedding with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker confirmed the rumors of theirs wedding by publishing on their respective social profiles some photos taken immediately after the “Yes”, as happened on the occasion of the marriage night celebrated in Las Vegas (in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator) the night of the 2022 Grammys.

“Until death do us part,” he wrote Kourtney Kardashian up Instagram as a caption to a gallery showing some black and white photos of the wedding with the drummer of Blink-182.

The ceremony of Kourtney and Travis they swore eternal love after only a year and a half of dating, but with a long-standing friendship that has spanned more than a decade. Kim Kardashian and Barker fell in love slowly, but the two are always attracted to each other, as is well told in the reality show The Kardashians from Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner And Kris Jennerwho repeatedly affirm that the two have always been soul mates, even if life had made them both take different paths.

Kourtney in fact it has been linked for about 10 years to Scott Disickfather of his three children MasonReign and Penelope, while Travis was married from 2001 to 2002 with Melissa Kennedy and from 2004 to 2006 with the television actress Shanna Moakler, mother of his two children Landon Asher and Alabama Luella. May the third marriage be the final one for Barker?

The newly married couple is organizing yet another ceremony but this time with great fanfare, together with friends and relatives in pure style Kardashian. According to some rumors reported by PageSix the two stars would have decided to get married in Italy, the country to which Travis and Kourtney they have always been very close. That their recent trip between Milan and Lake Como was organized precisely to organize the third appointment of this series of weddings?

