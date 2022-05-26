Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, how many children do they have and what are their names | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | FAME

Who are the sons of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker? The partnerwho married for the third time in Italy, has formed a large family with a total of six children, most of whom are committed to appearing on the scene.

MORE INFORMATION: Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Las Vegas?

The model and the Blink-182 drummer made their relationship official and tied the knot on May 22 amid a grand ceremony in Positano, Italy, attended by close friends and family. They could not miss the children of the couple, who were very happy and united.

The family has been shown sharing pleasant moments of union, such as trips, walks and events. Next, we tell you who they are:

WHO ARE THE CHILDREN OF KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BAKER?

kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barker They have formed a large family with a total of six children, three of each. Here the list:

Children of Kourtney Kardashian

Mason Dash Disick

The first child of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick, who was also part of the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” He was born on December 14, 2009 in a very original way, because the socialite wanted to show the birth in the family’s reality show. He is 12 years old and prefers to live away from the fame of his family.

Children of Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: @8lordmasondashdisick)

Penelope Scotland

The only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian was born on July 8, 2012. At nine years old, she is becoming a star of social networks. TikTok is her favorite platform, where she shows what her life is like and even makes some clips with her famous mother.

Children of Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram)

Reign Aston

The third son of businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian was born on December 14, 2014. Today, he is 6 years old and also often appears on his mother’s social networks. He is a fan of spider man.

Children of Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram)

Children of Travis Barker

For his part, Travis Barker likewise has 3 children, all from his former marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Atiana de la Hoya

Atiana is 23 years old and is the result of the relationship between the musician’s ex with the boxer Oscar de la Hoya, but Kourtney’s now husband welcomed her as his own. She is very active on social media. She has more than 540 thousand followers.

Atiana de la Hoya, stepdaughter of Travis Barker (Photo: Atiana de la Hoya)

landon asher

Landon is Travis Barker’s first child with Shanna Moakler. He was born on October 9, 2003, he is 18 years old. The young man inherited his father’s passion for music and even wrote some songs himself and has made some appearances in music videos. He has a million followers on Instagram, where he shares his passion for music.

Landon Asher, son of Travis Barker (Photo: Landon Asher)

Alabama Luella

The youngest daughter of the artist is Alabama Luella, who came into the world on December 24, 2005. At 16, she seeks to make her own name and posts suggestive photos in which she looks like a doll. She is a beauty and fashion influencer.

Alabama Luella, daughter of Travis Barker (Photo: Alabama Luella)

WHO WAS AT THE WEDDING OF KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BAKER?

The wedding that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated in Portofino, Italy, was attended by the children of the businesswoman and the artist. Mason (12), Penelope (9) and Reign (7), by Kourtney; while on Travis’ side were Landon (18), Alabama (16) and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya (22).

Also in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner, who also attended the wedding.