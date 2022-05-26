Kim Kardashian trolled by fans for her role as chief taste consultant in “Beyond the Flesh” ad: “You ain’t even eaten the food”

Ads

Kim Kardashian has been named the first ever Chief Taste Consultant for the vegetable meat brand Beyond Meat. Beyond the meat / Mega

Beyond the flesh … or beyond imagination? Kim Kardashian fans aren’t convinced she’s actually consuming the food in her advertisement for her vegetable brand Beyond Meat, despite her claiming that she’s the company’s new Chief Taste Consultant.

“I believe so much in Beyond Meat’s mission that I stepped in to help with my greatest asset: my taste,” says the 41-year-old Kardashians star in the commercial, which she shared via Instagram on Tuesday, May 24. In the video, the founder of Skims is served a Beyond Meat burger on a silver platter. As the camera catches Kardashian chewing with his eyes closed and throwing his head back in pleasure, a completely intact half of the burger is still in her hand.

“This plant-based meat is not only extraordinarily delicious, it is better for you and the planet,” continues the Hulu personality, holding several plant-based meat products near his mouth and on his fork as he chews.

“So good,” she declares, as more footage of her chewing and holding what appears to be a fake chicken finger or fish stick that has been bitten is shown. After dipping the object in the sauce, she quickly shakes her head no to the chef who tries to take the plate away from her.

While the commercial makes it seem like Kardashian is actually eating all of the advertised Beyond Meat products, some fans have their doubts.

“It’s so inauthentic it hurts…”, one commentator replied to the California native’s post, while another remarked, “The burger wasn’t bitten.”

A third social media user said, “You haven’t even eaten your food,” and another follower joked, “This is beyond meat, so good you don’t even have to eat it. . “

Others compared the video to Kendall Jenner’s April 2017 Pepsi commercial, which was pulled back after suffering an intense backlash.

The controversial announcement – which came out amid Black Lives Matter protests and ongoing racial injustice in the United States – featured the 26-year-old model ending a multiracial protest just by handing a can of soda to a police officer.

“What disrespectful advertising. People are arrested and die fighting for justice, ”one user tweeted at the time. “You solve it with Pepsi. Atrocious.

The company quickly removed the ad and acknowledged in a statement that it “clearly … missed the mark” and “did not intend to shed any light on any serious issues.” Pepsi also apologized to Jenner for “putting [her] in this position “.

For her part, the founder of 818 tequila then addressed the situation in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, during which Kim claimed that her younger sister’s team initially didn’t want her to talk amid the scandal.

“I’m really sorry anyone was ever offended,” Jenner told the selfish author at the time. “I’m really sorry this was taken in such a wrong way and I really feel that way [s—t]. “

