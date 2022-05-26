Kim Kardashian says she’ll never let anyone treat her – or her family – like Kanye West did

Ads

He defends his loved ones. Kim Kardashian reflected on her marriage to Kanye West – and the reality star wasn’t afraid to blow up her ex for her past behavior.

Read the article

During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, May 26, 41-year-old Kim expressed concern that Kanye, 44, would talk about “crazy shit” about her in a new one. song.

“I think I’ll never stop being myself. All I can do is check how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he’s always treated you guys, ”he told his family over a dinner. “I protected him for so long, but I said, ‘I’ll never let that happen to you guys again.’ For once in my life, I feel strong. I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys [a certain] way or myself “.

Kim noted that she previously struggled with her then husband’s public comments about those closest to her, saying, “I recognize the impact my relationship has had on my family. And I’ve never had the opportunity to simply say, ‘I’m sorry.’ “

The family of the founder of Skim also assessed the situation. Khloé Kardashian wondered why the rapper was “trashing” the mother of his children. The former couple shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

“We don’t have to sit here and throw stones. We only take it on the chin, ”said Good American co-founder, 37. “The truth always prevails. You will never regret being a good person. Never lower yourself to the levels of others “.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner stressed that Kim did “nothing but be great” for Kanye during their relationship. “When people say derogatory things about each of us, it hurts us all because one day your children will read it all,” the momager, 66, said in a sectarian interview. “This is something that everyone needs to be really aware of.”

Read the article

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. In the same year, the businesswoman asked to be legally declared single and to restore her surname. The petition was upheld nearly a year after her original divorce declaration.

During their split, fashion designer Yeezy made controversial public statements about Kim and her family. KKW Beauty founder made a rare comment on social media about Kanye’s “constant attacks” after questioning his parenting earlier this year.

“As a parent who is the primary provider and guardian of our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter by also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium she desires with adult supervision, because it brings her happiness,” Kim written via Instagram in February. “Divorce is hard enough for our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way is only causing further pain for everyone.”

Read the article

The California native continued: “I wish to handle all matters concerning our children privately and I hope he can finally answer the third lawyer he has had in the past year to amicably resolve any issues.”

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim pondered how to get to a better place in her life as she faced a high-profile divorce. “The status of my relationship with Kanye wasn’t very clear to people because I was trying to figure it out too,” she admitted. “I’m ready to go on but I think for a long time always dependent on someone else, I forgot that I also have an opinion. And I forgot that I too can make decisions ”.

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu Thursdays.

Ads