Kim Kardashian reveals that she has 30,000 items of clothing in storage

Kim Kardashian. Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian was open about the struggle to find her own style after her split from Kanye West, but it’s hard to believe she’s ever struggled to find something to wear.

During Thursday’s May 26th episode of The Kardashians, fans take a peek inside the 41-year-old’s warehouse and her “thousands of clothes” from years past.

“I’m on this really fun journey trying to figure out what my new kind of fashion era is going to be,” she told the cameras. “I just hope, honestly, to find some inspo today because I have so many things and have had so many different eras of fashion. I love seeing all this stuff. So I just want to see where I’ve been and where I want to go. … I think I have like 30,000 pieces.

Earlier in the season, Kim, who is now dating Pete Davidson, was candid about how her divorce affected her sense of self and style. The reality star filed for her divorce from the rapper, with whom she shares four children, in February 2021.

“When it comes to my style, I mean, I’ve always had Kanye there like, like, this crutch to teach me so much about fashion,” Kim explained in Thursday’s episode. “And not being there as my crutch to, like, guide me, it really made me figure it out for myself.”

Fans may remember the Grammy winner who cleaned out Kim’s closet when they started dating, but confirmed in Thursday’s episode that she kept those clothes and everything she ever wore.

“The status of my relationship with Kanye wasn’t very clear to people because I was trying to figure it out too,” he said in a sectarian interview. “And I’m ready to move on. But for a long time, always dependent on someone else, I forgot that I have an opinion too. And I forgot that I too can make decisions ”.

Kim also revealed that she has a keen memory when it comes to her previous outfits.

“Whenever I look at something, it’s just, like, a memory,” she said, examining her closet and identifying where she had previously worn the dress.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.

