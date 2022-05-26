Kim Kardashian gets “Vogue” cover for sister Kendall Jenner: “I won’t tell her”

Ads

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Shutterstock (2)

Embarrassing! There was a brief tension between Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in the latest episode of The Kardashians after it was revealed that the 41-year-old Skims founder had scored Vogue’s March 2022 cover on the 26-year-old supermodel.

In Thursday’s May 26 episode, Kris Jenner was visiting Kim during Balenciaga’s photo shoot of the beauty mogul when her mom, 66, revealed the “bittersweet” news. “Last week Vogue America did a great, great cover attempt with Kendall and while they were shooting, they called me from the set and said, ‘Speaking of which, they want to offer Kendall the cover of the March shoot.'” Safely cofounder said Kim.

“I was so excited,” Kris shared before explaining that there had been a change of plans. “I just got a call this morning from Kendall’s agent, and he says, ‘Good news, bad news. I’m not sure if Kendall will be good for this cover. They asked Kim to do the cover ‘”.

In a sectarian interview, the selfish author expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity, but admitted she worried about Kendall’s reaction. “I’m so excited to be on the cover of Vogue,” said Kim. “I don’t care how many times you might be on the cover; she will never get old. This looks really special to me. I am so honored to be a part of it ”.

KKW Beauty founder continued: “I feel so bad. Like, it’s bittersweet. I’m not saying [Kendall]. “

When asked by the producers how she would handle this moment 15 years ago, Kim said, “I probably would have killed Kendall myself for the cover if it was an option between us. My desperation at the time… would have been buried before I had this cover ”.

Later in the episode, Kris broke the news to Kendall, telling the supermodel that she was nervous about her reaction. The founder of 818 Tequila, however, had no hard feelings.

The Teen Choice Award winner opened up further about the situation in her own sectarian interview: “There isn’t a broken bone in my body.”

Kendall added, “Chris, my agent, called me and told me. I’m happy for my sister, and she should be really happy. There is not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person. Don’t get me wrong, I would have been extremely honored and overly excited to have this cover of Vogue.

The March issue marked Kim’s third cover of Vogue. For the first time, she appeared alongside her ex-husband Kanye West for the April 2014 issue of the magazine. The reality star was also featured in the Chinese, Indian and Spanish editions of the publication.

On her latest cover, Kim talked about her split from West, 44, and how she is now prioritizing her own happiness. “For so long I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last couple of years I’ve decided that I’m going to make myself happy… And even though that created a change and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what makes you happy, ”she told Vogue. time.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and West married in 2014 and separated when they filed for divorce in February 2021. The former couple shares daughters North, 8 and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6 and Psalm, 3.

Kendall also appeared on the cover of Vogue, landing in the September 2016 issue as well as appearing on the covers of Vogue Japan, Vogue Australia, Vogue España and Vogue Deutsch.

