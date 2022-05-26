Keanu Reeves wants Carrie-Anne Moss in a John Wick movie

The Matrix Resurrections It was released a little over a week ago in theaters and since then it has allowed all fans to see the return of Neo and Trinity, played by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, respectively. However, can you imagine seeing the explosive couple in a John Wick? Well, it could be possible in the future.

It’s no surprise that Reeves and Moss have been close friends since they first worked together. Now that they are promoting the latest installment of Matrix their good connection is noticeable by joking at all times.

We could see Reeves and Moss again in a new movie

Because of this, and in a recent interview with the magazine PeopleCarrie-Anne Moss talked about what she thinks of the movies of John Wick and the good work that Keanu Reeves has done in them:

“I love John Wick. I really began to understand Keanu’s outrageous gift for telling stories through his body. And I didn’t fully understand it until I delved into John Wick with one of my sons. He was very unifying for us as well. It was amazing to have that experience with my son and to see the depth that Keanu is able to create with his body. It’s really an art form.”

This statement caused the actor to also praise Moss’s work in the feature films of Matrix:

“I’ll stick with Trinity, I think. But in all your performances, your eyes, I always see what’s behind the eyes, what communicates. And there’s always such a presence and even in vulnerability, a strength,” Reeves said.

Finally, and when the actor was asked if there was a possibility that Moss would participate in a Wick movie, Reeves replied:

“That would be great,” asking Moss, “Do you want to play a murderer?” “I’d love to,” Moss said, prompting the actor to warn his friend to be careful what she wishes for because she’s already in it.

Would you like to see the couple in a new production of John Wick? Tell us in the comments.

