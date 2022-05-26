Jung Ho Yeon Thought She Ruined The Squid Game at The Hollywood Reporter | Squid game, Netflix, cover, Sandra Oh, Christina Ricci, Lily James | Asian culture

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the May 25 cover, and Korean celebrity Jung Ho Yeon posed alongside Sandra Oh, Rosario Dawson, Christina Ricci, Emmy Rossum, and Lily James. In a moving conversation, the model also confessed that she was not satisfied with her interpretation for “The Squid Game” and the famous celebrities gave her support.

Since its premiere on Netflix, the Korean series “The Squid Game” has taken over the main trends on the streaming platform. Talents like Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, and Jung Ho Yeon rose to international stardom for their roles in the also known as “Squid game.”

However, because this was the acting debut of Jung Ho Yeon, who has a career as a model, the Korean was dissatisfied with her performance as Sae Byeok in “The Squid Game”, as stated in a conversation for The Hollywood. Reporter.

Jung Ho Yeon: “We watched ‘Squid Game’ when it first came out. We actors had to do it because we had promotional activities, events and more. And I thought… Can I say bad words?

Sandra Oh: “Yes.”

Jung Ho Yeon: “I thought I f***ed her off.”

Lily James: “Oh my gosh. But you are amazing.”

Jung Ho Yeon: “ I thought, I really screwed it up . My first message to director Hwang after watching The Squid Game was, ‘I’m so sorry. Thank you very much for hiring me.’ I’m going to cry. It was very stressful. I was already preparing myself for the bad reactions and everything, but… (starts to cry)”.

Christina Ricci: “But you’re amazing on the show.”

Jung Ho Yeon from “The Squid Game” for The Hollywood Reporter, May 25 issue. Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

Jung Ho Yeon: upcoming projects

In conversation with Sandra Oh, Rosario Dawson, Christina Ricci, Emmy Rossum and Lily James, Jung Ho Yeon was encouraged to talk about her upcoming activities: “I’m reading a lot of scripts and starting to educate myself. Like for example, do I want to show people the life of this woman? Or maybe another woman?

“For now, I want to keep going, even if I make mistakes. Even if I cried just now. I don’t even know why I cried, but I have to fight my anxiety to keep learning and keep trying,” added the singer of “Squid game” Sae Byeok.

After the emotional words of Jung Hoyeon, Emmy Rossum hugged the Korean celebrity and said, “You’re fine. We’re here,” so Jung added, “This is like therapy.”

Sandra Oh, Rosario Dawson, Christina Ricci, Jung Ho Yeon, Emmy Rossum and Lily James on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, May 25 issue. Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

Jung Ho Yeon is currently preparing for her debut on the Apple TV+ platform with Cate Blanchett in the thriller “Disclaimer”, which will be directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

Jung Ho Yeon at the MET Gala

The “Squid Game” actress shone at the MET Gala night in early May. Jung Ho Yeon met Emma Stone during the ceremony and took a photo of her with her.