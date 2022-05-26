Jung Ho Yeon Thought She Ruined The Squid Game at The Hollywood Reporter | Squid game, Netflix, cover, Sandra Oh, Christina Ricci, Lily James | Asian culture

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the May 25 cover, and Korean celebrity Jung Ho Yeon posed alongside Sandra Oh, Rosario Dawson, Christina Ricci, Emmy Rossum, and Lily James. In a moving conversation, the model also confessed that she was not satisfied with her interpretation for “The Squid Game” and the famous celebrities gave her support.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker