Johnny Depp Admits He Wanted Warner Bros. To Replace Amber Heard In Aquaman

Who would have thought that the crazy romance that began in 2011 with the movie Diary of a seducer (2011) between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would end in a trial that is broadcast live and has hundreds of thousands of viewers. Today, Wednesday May 25, new information has appeared; In addition to the actor’s ex-girlfriend, Kate MossDebunking an old rumor that was mentioned by Heard in his statement, Depp admitted that he did try to get Warner Bros. to fire the actress from her role as Mera in Aquaman – 73%.

You may also like: Expert believes attacks on Amber Heard will have a negative effect on survivors of domestic violence

In recent days, the accuser had said that his ex-wife’s participation in the DC Comics film universe was possible thanks to his help, and it seems that just as he was a benefactor when he loved Amber Heard, wanted to undo the favor by asking the studio to reconsider hiring her to play the superheroine Mera. This became known when Heard’s lawyers revealed a text message sent by Depp to her sister, Christine Dombrowskion June 4, 2016, shortly after the actress filed for divorce and placed a restraining order against him.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor – 83% would have written “I want to be replaced in that Warner Bros movie!!!”. She then explained that she felt guilty for helping her get her part in Aquamanbecause he spoke very well of his then partner before the study to convince them that he was the one (via Entertainment Weekly):

Honestly, I felt responsible for going to those people and painting such a beautiful picture, I felt it was my responsibility to tell Warner Bros. the truth about what they were going to face in the future, that it was two franchises that were causing each other trouble. another, especially because… any news, any press, any media that came out about me at that time had become, you know, I was Charles Manson; I was the worst thing in the world and they kept coming, it was like a fire without stopping.

Also read: Judge rejects Johnny Depp’s request to dismiss Amber Heard’s countersuit

Then he added:

Warner Bros. was starting to get pretty upset about some of the things that were being said about [mí en la prensa]. On one level, yeah, it’s just acting, it’s just movies. But it’s a business, and it’s your word, and I had given them my word, and I felt responsible that I had to tell them exactly what was going on and that it was going to end badly.

Although the most prominent role was in AquamanHeard was introduced to the DC Comics Cinematic Universe in Justice League – 41%, a film that was a huge box office flop, but his participation had nothing to do with that flop, rather Warner Bros. considered that Zack Snyder’s original cut was very bad, so they hired Joss Whedon to replace him and modify the plot, resulting in a very mediocre film.

In 2021 the director’s cut was released after more than two years of pressure from fans with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% revealed Mera’s original scenes, as well as new scenes shot in Snyder’s backyard, for an epilogue that teased what we’d see in the botched sequels.

For now, unless something extraordinary happens, we will see Heard again in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to Aquaman. Although the actress assured that she was almost fired due to the legal dispute with Depp, the president of DC Films, Walter Hamadagave a different version of the story, and assured that the studio thought of changing the actress due to the lack of chemistry with the leading actor.

Don’t leave without reading: Amber Heard is exposed by a representative of the organization to which she did not donate the money she promised