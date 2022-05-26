Jennifer Lopez wants to marry Ben Affleck “as soon as possible” but the actor does not specify a date

One of the most notorious couples in recent years is the one formed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckwho, after being engaged for the first time in the early 2000s, ended their relationship only to get back together in the best fairy tale style and surprise their millions of fans around the world.

As expected, the couple plans to get married and finish what they started almost 20 years ago, but the preparations for the ceremony seem to be taking much longer than expected and there is still no tentative date, despite the fact that the actress and singer would like to do it “as soon as possible”.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the most anticipated wedding of the year and the date that never comes

A source close to the couple spoke to Us Weekly and revealed how the marriage situation is experienced from the inside “Jennifer will tell you that she is not in a hurry to get married, but her friends think otherwise. The truth is that if I wanted to arrest him for this summer, Jennifer would do it “

On the other hand, the source added that Jlo “wants to get the formalities out of the way so they can start their journey as husband and wife sooner rather than later,” of course, pulling it off in the biggest way possible.

On the other hand, another source told Closer, “It sounds like Ben is happy to wait until next year to get married. He and his team have told people that it’s going to be quite a long commitment and that they’re happy to do their thing without stress.” But, apparently, this would not be what Jlo wants. Let’s hope this doesn’t cause problems for the couple.

