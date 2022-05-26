Jennifer Garner reacted to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s engagement

In the last weeks Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They announced their commitment which, everything indicates, this time it will be carried out. But how did you react? Jennifer Garner , his ex-wife? We tell you!

Last year Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They surprised all the fans again by confirming that, after 17 years apart, they gave love a new chance. Yes! Sure enough Bennifer is at it again. In other words, the actors return to star in one of the most beautiful love stories in Hollywood, just as it happened in 2003 when they were a couple for the first time.

However, the truth is that now both had to take into account that in this story they are not alone. This is because, when they broke up back then, both Jennifer Lopez What Ben Affleck They rebuilt their lives in different ways. She, on the one hand, had her children with Mark Anthony while he married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and had three children named Violet, Samuel, and Seraphina.

So much so that, before making his public commitment, Ben Affleck He decided to tell both the mother of his three children and the young people. According to her shared a source E! News, it was the actor who gave them the news in advance and, in fact, that same person told how he reacted Jennifer Garner before the news. “Ben told Jen and the kids so they’d know”, mentioned the informant before anything else.

Later, he confirmed that Garner was very happy to hear the news since, according to what he explained, “JLo has been a positive influence in certain aspects”. Even so, beyond the happiness that this information caused, many fans wonder if the star of The Adam Project will be invited to the wedding. However, there is still no confirmation of when she will be her or of the guest list so, regarding this, we will have to wait.

For its part, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They wanted to keep their decision to walk down the aisle private, but the paparazzi caught the singer in her wedding ring and they had no choice but to admit it. In any case, not much information is known about the details surrounding the event and, probably, no more is known than they want.