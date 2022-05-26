Jason Momoa suffers an accident during the recording of ‘Fast and Furious 10′ – El Financiero

Jason Momoa He is an actor committed to his roles, especially if they involve action, so he doesn’t have much of a problem if, while recording a scene, he gets injured. This was just what happened a few days ago while he was recording for the tenth installment of the saga of Fast and furious.

Through his social networks, the actor shared an image in which he can be seen lying on an MRI scanner to perform a tomography and, although his face is not seen, he seems to be in a good mood.

“You have to break some eggs to make an (egg) omelette. Hello J. Very grateful for my ohana (family) and my friends, “the actor wrote with his photo, which on Instagram reached more than 133 thousand likes and thousands of comments wishing him a speedy recovery.

What happened to Jason Momoa?

The only thing known about the Momoa incident was that he hit his head while riding a motorcycle through the streets of Rome at the time of recording one of the scenes of Fast and Furious X (10)as he himself told ET.

The injury he received was thanks to the fact that he is one of the actors who he prefers to film the action scenes himselfwithout the need to resort to a double or people to do the ‘dirty work’ for him, which has earned him significant injuries throughout his career.

Neither the actor nor Universal Picturesa company dedicated to the distribution of the saga, have declared what was the diagnosis you received the protagonist of Aquaman after the studies carried out.

Jason Momoa in ‘Fast X’

The actor, 42, will play TBA, a villain who threatens to be a difficult rival for the family of Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, in the tenth installment of Fast and furioustitled Fast X.

It will be the first time we see Momoa in the role of the villain, since he generally acts as a hero or on the side of ‘the good guys’; proof of this are the movies Aquamanplaying Duncan Idaho in dunesor his role as Khal Drogo in the series game of Thrones.