Jada Pinkett Smith once told Will Smith to stop fantasizing about celebrities he knew

Even celebrities like Will Smith have celebrity crushes. The bad boys The actor once talked about daydreaming about some of Hollywood’s most prolific female superstars. But her wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, would only let her husband fantasize about celebrities she didn’t know about.

This presented a problem whenever Smith worked with one of his favorite celebrities.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker