Is WWE overexposing Cody Rhodes?

AEW had one of its most popular fighters in Cody Rhodes, so from the beginning, he used it very frequently, despite his defeat against Chris Jericho in Full Gear 2019 with which “The American Nightmare” was excluded from returning to fight for the great scepter of the company.

Something that did not prevent him from subsequently conquering the TNT Championship three times and defeating several rising talents along the way who have not yet benefited from those creative decisions. Main reason that much of the public booed him during his last year on Elite soil.

Today, WWE knows that it has one of its hottest fighters in Cody Rhodes, after his notorious change of scenery. So without further delay, he scored his first victory the same night as his return, at WrestleMania 38. And his second this month at WrestleMania Backlash. And perhaps the third of him next month in Hell in a Cell -again before Seth Rollins- where he appears as a promotional image.

► WWE’s “new toy”

A leading role for Rhodes within the McMahon product that Vince Russo believes will end up disrupting the technical support that the gladiator receives. Speaking of the recent Raw under the ‘Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW’ podcast, Russo predicts that sooner rather than later, Rhodes will end up booed like in AEW.