Is the division of Raw and SmackDown brands in WWE over?

Although WWE has not said anything in relation to there going to be a change in relation to the division of brands between Raw and SmackDown and the differentiated fighters for both shows, it is a fact that that dividing line is becoming more and more blurredespecially with the fact that both the men’s top championship and the men’s tag team title have been unified.

And as Bryan Álvarez commented yesterday in the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, all signs indicate that there is no longer an active brand division or that it matters within the company’s stories and WWE will continue to use Superstars from one brand on another and vice versa based on creative and television needs. These were his statements:

“This is nothing official, but the brand division is essentially over. Half of the cast of Raw will be on SmackDown this coming Friday. Cody Rhodes is going to be on SmackDown, I think Seth Rollins is going to be there too. Edge will be doing his thing. But, well, as we have mentioned a thousand times, you have to let Edge do whatever and wherever because always turns a show into something better.

Let us remember that another example of the non-existence of the brand division is that Lacey Evans returned to WWE on SmackDown and will return to the ring next Monday on Rawwhere it has already appeared causing some havoc.

We’ll see how long these appearances of Superstars from one brand to another last and what Vince McMahon has in mind, especially considering that after SummerSlam 2022, all efforts will be focused, essentially, in Survivor Series 2022 and the traditional fights of Raw vs. Smackdown.