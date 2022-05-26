Iron-Man | The return of Robert Downey Jr. as the hero was leaked

Everyone believed that Iron Man would no longer appear in another Marvel production after what happened in Avengers: Endgame. The reality is another. Surprise!

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and the defeat of Mad Titan, Thanos. But the heroes of Marvel They paid a high price to defeat the formidable enemy. One of the sacrifices was Tony Starkinterpreted by Robert Downey Jr. The character gave his life to use the infinity stones and defeat the villain once and for all. The whole world cried for its most beloved hero who had a funeral according to his dedication and value. Is this the last time that the actor will give life to Hombre de Hierro?

The answer is “not” and it comes in the form of an ambitious project of Marvel: the animated series titled What If? where the most famous characters of the brand live different situations that simulate an alternative reality for each one and their known history.

Iron Man will appear in What If?

In this case a set of Lego revealed what will be the fate of Hombre de Hierro during the strange events presented in What If? the character of Robert Downey Jr. will be stranded on the planet sakaar instead of Dr Bruce Banner. A little memory: this is the place where thor and hulk meet in the film ragnarok. In fact in the episode What If? made by Hombre de Hierro the asgardian will participate Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and also The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright).

Tony Stark seems to have the look of avengers in his Black Sabbath t-shirt. Many speculate that the millionaire came to sakaar after getting lost in outer space after stopping the invasion Chitauri to New York. His creativity seems to be the same: he invented armor hulk buster with materials from the singular planet. Surely this episode What If? It’s going to be amazing, especially with the talented actor lending his voice to the character.

The project What If? It doesn’t end with this adventure Hombre de Hierro. Peggy Carter will replace steve rogers as a Super Soldier and Black Panther will act as star lord after being kidnapped by Yondu. The animated series promises to play with very crazy theories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and showcase their characters like never before.

What If? will come to Disney+ along with all the content of Marvel. Subscribe to the streaming platform here. What are you waiting for?