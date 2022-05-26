In Anissa Kermiche’s jewel apartment

A tour of Anissa Kermiche’s jewel apartment

Until a few years ago Anissa Kermiche was a talented jewelry designer who came out of Central Saint Martins in London that was making a name for itself with sculptural creations, pearl earrings, necklaces and insta-friendly anklets that perfectly embody the spirit of the time. She had an almost immediate success and still continues to be sought after by influencers and celebrities from all over the world, from Leandra Medine to Gwyneth Paltrow and Gigi Hadid. Then, in 2018, he joined this activity as a ceramic designer, with vases with sinuous feminine shapes and names that are a play on words with certain parts of the body – “Love Handles”, “Breast Friend”, “Popotin” . “Everything changed at that point – remembers Kermiche – I completely redefined not only my business, but also my approach to design”.

The designer’s bedroom, full of her own pieces.© Kate Sweeney

Born in Paris from Franco-Algerian parents, today the designer lives in London, in the ultra-chic district of Marylebone. She moved to this area two years ago, attracted by the atmosphere that you breathe, the most similar to that of her native city in her opinion. The apartment she chose is airy, has high ceilings and wooden floors and – importantly – is spread over two floors: «Having two levels is a dream for me – he says – because I’m at home, but also inside a larger building. In short, I feel safe ». The living area is located upstairs, while the bedroom is downstairs, near the entrance. “So when I get home exhausted after work, I go straight here.”

A corner of Kermiche’s bedroom.© Kate Sweeney

The bedroom, she says, is also her favorite space in the house, the one where she relaxes, watches movies, welcomes her friends (she loves organizing sleepovers) and gets ready to go out.. She began to furnish it after the end of her last romantic relationship, buying two lamps Tahiti by Ettore Sottsass – one of the iconic pieces of the Memphis group – and commissioning an imposing headboard from the artist and designer Luke Edward Hall. “I colored my room pink, with these three characters from Greek mythology floating naked around the bed,” he smiles, pointing to Hall’s work. It is also the room where most of his sculptures and vases are foundsome of which are positioned on a plaster table by the Italian Viola Lanari that she bought from her friend, designer and dealer Jermaine Gallacher.

The rest of the house reflects Anissa Kermiche’s imaginative and practical approach, with a penchant for chairs: “There are so many in my apartment that you could sit enough people for a wedding!” he says. The purchase of new furniture happens a couple of times a year, when she falls in love with some object and tries to imagine where she could place it. Her first investment was a low table by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec where she, with a reference to her Maghrebian roots, organizes informal dinners. “I like things to be easy and unexpected.” When she moved here from her former London home, she brought with her a photograph of Ren Hang, which is now in the dining room along with a vintage Cassina chair and her other creations. «The beauty of these objects makes me happy. This is my nest, where I can feel safe and serene ».