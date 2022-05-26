How old was Kim Kardashian when she married her first husband?

It seems Kim Kardashian has been in the limelight forever, but there was a time when the reality star was just a young girl struggling with a difficult relationship. While fans are familiar with Kardashian’s second and third marriages, to Kris Humphries and Kanye West, respectively, less is known about her about her mysterious first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas.

Kardashian has said little about her first marriage in recent years, but there’s an intriguing story behind the scenes that sheds an interesting light on the relationship.

What do fans know about Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Damon Thomas?

In 2000, Kardashian was only 19 years old. That was the year she ran off with music producer Damon Thomas, who was 29 at the time of her marriage. The marriage was short-lived, with the couple separating in 2003 and officially divorcing in 2004, but it appears to have been eventful. Kardashian would later claim that Thomas had pushed her to undergo plastic surgery and that she was intent on becoming “the king of the castle.”

In 2010, according to the Daily Mail, court documents were uncovered that revealed the extent of Kardashian’s claims. Kardashian claimed that Thomas was abusive, demanding to know where she was at all times and refusing to leave her alone with her family and her friends.

In the papers, Kardashian detailed several specific incidents of domestic violence, including one where Thomas hit her in the face and opened her lip. In an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashiansshe claimed she married Thomas when she was “high on ecstasy” – a claim that Thomas wholeheartedly refuted.

Kim Kardashian was slightly older than her second husband

Kardashian would wait a few years after her divorce before starting to consider marriage again. In August 2011, the newly minted reality star married basketball player Kris Humphries, a man four years her junior. The wedding was a media show, with the ceremony televised for a AND! special. Humphries became a staple presence on the family’s reality show, but after just 72 days, Kardashian announced that her second marriage was over.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to end my marriage. I hope everyone understands that it was not an easy decision, ”she said in a statement. The reality star later opened up, revealing that during her honeymoon with Humphries she knew he wasn’t the man for her – and that she decided to marry him in the first place just because she was lobbying. on herself to start a wedding. family.

Kanye West is older than Kim Kardashian

Shortly after her divorce from Humphries, Kardashian began dating rapper Kanye West, who is only three years older than Kardashian. The two had been friends for years, but in early 2012, their relationship turned romantic. After welcoming a daughter in June 2013, West and Kardashian got married in May 2014.

This would turn out to be Kardashian’s longest marriage by far, which lasted until February 2021, when Kardashian filed for divorce after months of speculation that the two were facing serious problems. While a good deal of drama surrounded the divorce, Kardashian kept her focus on the future.

Currently, the reality star is in a new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, whom she approached while hosting Live Saturday night in October 2021. Kardashian reportedly joked about getting married again in the future – which, if true, is positive proof that she has no plans to give up on love.

