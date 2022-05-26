How old was Kim Kardashian when she married her first husband?

It seems Kim Kardashian has been in the limelight forever, but there was a time when the reality star was just a young girl struggling with a difficult relationship. While fans are familiar with Kardashian’s second and third marriages, to Kris Humphries and Kanye West, respectively, less is known about her about her mysterious first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas.

Kardashian has said little about her first marriage in recent years, but there’s an intriguing story behind the scenes that sheds an interesting light on the relationship.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker