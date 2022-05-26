How Apple won the Oscar for Best Picture while Netflix is ​​still waiting

ads

Before Apple CEO Tim Cook launched a television service, he turned to Hollywood agents for guidance on what it would take to succeed. He was told that Netflix had become a streaming powerhouse because it released two critically acclaimed shows: orange is the new black Y house of cards

Win over the critics, they said, and you’ll win over the viewers.

Just five years later, Cook walked out of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with Hollywood’s ultimate crown: an Academy Award for Best Picture. CODAa movie about a deaf family with only one hearing member, made Apple TV+ the first streaming service to win an Oscar.

But how did a company synonymous with iPods and iPhones conquer the big screen?

Apple’s early start in film began at its satellite office in Los Angeles. Jimmy Iovine, who ran the company’s streaming music service, wanted a way to differentiate Apple Music from rival Spotify. Both services had similar playlists. Having seen the cartoon Beavis and Butthead Bend mtv into a cultural phenomenon, Iovine wondered if a hit show could change his luck.

The music mogul tapped into an extensive network of agents and began pushing Cook to start doing television. “I’m pushing these guys,” he would say. “They have to be in the content space.” Eager to show how that would work, Iovine developed a six-episode semi-autobiographical show about Dr. Dre that featured a single character.

Iovine urged his boss to watch an episode, but when Cook screened it, he was alarmed. There were drugs, weapons, and an extended orgy scene. Cook told Iovine simply: We’re not going to do this.

Tim Cook refused to screen Iovine’s six-episode Dr. Dre show when Apple TV+ launched (Photo: Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

Undeterred, Iovine ordered a family show, app planet. He followed entrepreneurs who built a mobile app and sought funding from a panel of celebrity judges. The result was a show that television critics criticized for being “bland, lukewarm, barely competent.” The harsh criticism was unheard of for a company used to being heralded for perfect products.

The foray into the cinema had always been a great bet. Historically, the entertainment industry has humiliated big business. In 2014, Microsoft closed its offering, Xbox Entertainment Studios, before launching anything substantial. In the 1980s, Coca-Cola sold its film division, Columbia Pictures, after the film Ishtar flopped A mediocre movie or controversial show risked tainting Apple’s profitable business. The company needed to be precise.

Apple leadership discussed the best way to proceed. They had weighed the possibility of a major acquisition of Disney or Time Warner, which owns HBO. But they had struggled to integrate large companies into Apple in the past. The best thing, Cook decided, was to do it alone.

It approved spending $1 billion to acquire programming, a fraction of what Netflix spent, but enough to build a bespoke library. He summoned a number of experts to Apple Park in Cupertino and asked them basic questions: How much does it cost to make a TV show? How is a show done? How are actors paid?

So Cook got big names from the world of inflight entertainment. Apple reached into its deep budget to sign up big-name stars. They reached an agreement for a series called the morning show that required committing to pay stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston more than a million dollars per episode. Oprah Winfrey was courted and Cook offered a private tour of the Apple campus.

Then, on a beautiful afternoon in 2019, the stars descended on Apple’s new campus. They had come for a victory celebration that had been years in the making. Cook took the stage and told the audience of agents, producers and reporters about the big plan.

But there were no trailers for the shows or even prices. Instead, a name, Apple TV +, and the stars it would feature. Oprah was the last to take the stage. She explained that she had signed up because of the global reach of Apple iPhones. “You’re in a billion pockets, y’all,” she said.

In 2020, Apple TV+ announced Oprah’s conversation (Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty)

The service officially launched later that year with fewer than 10 shows. Its main program morning show, received mixed reviews. But Apple executives were calm. They soon won critical acclaim for Ted Lasso, a show that emphasized the kind of feel-good messages that Cook envisioned on TV+.

“We try to find great content that has a reason for being,” Cook told Wall Street analysts in January. “[that] it can make people feel better in the end.”

So when Apple executives saw CODA at the 2021 Sundance film festival, they knew it was exactly the kind of uplifting fare their boss would enjoy. Apple entered a bidding war for the film against Amazon and won.

Around launch, Apple built on its inspirational story with a PR push around deaf inclusion and a cast trip to the White House. But it was what Apple not doing that gave him an advantage.

Unlike Netflix, which had outpaced the entertainment industry and flooded its service with new shows and movies, Apple was a quiet entrant with a small library of movies and series. Perhaps Cook’s greatest feat in Hollywood was casting the world’s largest company, a behemoth worth nearly $3 trillion, as the underdog.

Reaching the top of Hollywood is a testament to Cook’s patience and persistence. An executive who prefers method to magic, he moved cautiously in an industry he barely knew. He pursued a bespoke strategy that would eventually give Apple success his rivals never saw coming.

After Steve by Tripp Mickle (HarperCollins) is now available in hardcover, audio, and eBook.

