Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, makes the first appearance since the death of their baby

Ads

Shutterstock

Get glamorous! Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez made her first public appearance after losing her son in labor earlier this year.

Read the article

The 28-year-old model posed for photos at the Cannes Film Festival premiere for Elvis on Wednesday, May 25.

Rodríguez, who shares two children with the football star, 36, wore a sexy silver dress while attending the red carpet event in France. The dress hugged his body, showing off his curves. Rodriquez completed the look with silver jewelry, emerald drop earrings and silver heels.

Georgina Rodríguez. Courtesy of Georgina Rodríguez / Instagram

“MERCI CANNES,” the Argentinian native captioned the photos from her trip, including one of her getting on a private plane in her glamorous outfit.

The escape came a month after Rodríguez and Ronaldo announced they had lost one of their twins in childbirth.

Read the article

“It is with our deepest sadness that we must announce that our baby is dead,” wrote the Portuguese athlete via Instagram on April 18, in a statement signed by both him and his love. “It is the greatest pain any parent can experience. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness ”.

The message continued: “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert assistance and support. We are all devastated by this loss and kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby, you are our angel. We will always love you. “

The couple chose not to reveal the other child’s name or the date of birth of the twins at the time. The couple took their baby girl home a few weeks later, which Ronaldo confirmed via social media by posting a family photo.

“Home Sweet Home. Gio and our little girl are finally together with us, ”she wrote on April 21st. “We want to thank everyone for all the nice words and gestures. Your support is very important and we have all felt the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be grateful for the life we ​​have just welcomed into this world ”.

Read the article

The two announced their daughter’s nickname earlier this month, sharing a photo of the baby sleeping in her crib.

“Bella Esmeralda,” Rodríguez captioned an Instagram shot of the little girl on May 7, adding that she was born on April 18.

The I Am star Georgina also shares her 4-year-old daughter Alana with Ronaldo. The professional footballer is the father of his son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, 4, the last of whom he welcomed as a surrogate.

Ads