Fortnite: leaked image would reveal the skins of Darth Vader and Indiana Jones

We have known for a long time that Epic Games is working to bring more iconic entertainment characters to Fortnite. In April of this year, the first clues emerged about the arrival of Darth Vader and Indiana Jones at Battle Royale.

Since then it was said that the characters would be part of Season 3 of Chapter 3, which in the end seems to be true. We tell you this since an alleged image of the new Battle Pass was leaked and shows what the skins of both characters would look like. In addition, there would already be a date for the start of the new stage of the game.

This is what the skins of Darth Vader and Indiana Jones would look like

Shiina, one of the most reliable insiders about the Battle Royale, shared an image this morning that caught the attention of the players. It shows what would be the first look at the Battle Pass of the next season.

As you can see below, there is important content such as Darth Vader and Indiana Jones outfits. Shiina claimed that the image was shared on 4chan, an unreliable site when it comes to leaks.

However, the insider believes that the image is real and the chances of it being fake are extremely low. A part of the community doubts the leak, believing that some of the skins shown look weird and that some rewards that are shown were already part of the game or are fan works.

So, it is best to take this as a simple rumor and wait for Epic Games to say something about it. It is worth mentioning that the image has been shared by the most important leakers of Fortnite.

RUMOR: FIRST LOOK AT THE CHAPTER 3 – SEASON 3 BATTLE PASS!! This was posted on 4chan last night, the chance of it being fake is EXTREMELY low. pic.twitter.com/CcTMkuELpM — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 25, 2022

When will the new season start? Fortnite?

Shiina also recently talked about the start of Chapter 3 Season 3. According to her sources, the event that will end the current season will happen on June 4th. Thus, the new stage of the game would start a day later, on June 5.

This information coincides with what other insiders of the game have shared, so it is very likely that they agree with the official dates. As of this writing, Epic Games has not commented on the start of Season 3.

CONFIRMED: The Live Event will take place on June 4 (Saturday), and Season 3 starts on June 5 (Sunday)! Information was first tweeted by @MidaRadoI heard the same dates as well a few days ago. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 25, 2022

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

