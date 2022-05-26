Fast X, Brie Larson and Vin Diesel together in a new photo from the film

Brie Larson and Vin Diesel star in this new shot from the set of Fast X, the tenth chapter in the Fast & Furious saga.

While Fast X continues to draw stars for his big movie debut, Brie Larson And Vin Diesel they seem to have a lot of fun on the set of the tenth chapter of the saga.

“There are people you will meet in your life … Who will change you, they will change your family, they will change the world FOREVER! #FastX“wrote Diesel on Instagram, in the caption of a photo that sees Larson lying comfortably on his shoulder, and both actors smiling.

At the moment it is not yet known the identity of the character that the interpreter of Captain Marvel will bring to the screen, but as also reported by Screen Rant it is rumored that it could be the sister of Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). The entry into the cast of Larson had been announced by the two just a few weeks ago, and it seems that filming is proceeding very well.

Meanwhile, other big names have been confirmed for the sequel, such as Charlize Theron and Scott Eastwood, who will return to the saga after appearing there in the past, and new entries Alan Ritchson and Daniela Melchior.

Fast X will hit theaters in May 2023.