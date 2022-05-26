Emma Stone: “Surreal but beautiful”; Emma Stone admits Leonardo DiCaprio is the biggest CRUSH of hers | Present

Is there a greater joy than receiving an Academy Award from your teenage crush?. Then Emma Stone made her dream come true by being awarded by Leonardo Dicaprio in 2017, confessing that it was one of the moments more surreal of their life.

It was through his virtual apparition in the program “The Jess Cagle Show” what emma rShe remembered the awards ceremony where she was awarded as Best actress, describing the moment as a true reverie being next to DiCaprio.







“All I could think about at the time was Leo. Wow, I’ve seen Titanic seven times in the cinema and it’s always been the love of my life. I had an autographed photo of Leonardo in my room and he gave me my first Oscar. Wow, what a surreal experience”, The actress commented excitedly.

During the interview, the star of “La La Land” aadmitted that, although receiving a Oscar for said production was great, to receive it from someone who has been you crush since adolescence was even better.

“It was the fact that it was someone that I’d grown up watching and looked up to so much. And as an actor, I think he’s fantastic. And I’d seen him in everything. And so that moment is kind of a surreal moment as an actor anyway. . So it just made it worse. And I don’t know, it still feels like, actually, it didn’t happen because, because it was him there.”. Stone assured.

Between jokes, Stone did not hesitate to admit that she felt that DiCaprio considered her a somewhat strange person: “I think he probably thinks I’m a little weird, because every time I see him, I’m like, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ You know, in little moments, whether it’s at the same event or something.”.

