Elvis. Denzel Washington recommended Austin Butler for the role.

Elvisnew movie of Baz Luhrman about the king of rock, was presented this Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival with a dcelebrity parade that lived up to the hype.

In addition to American actor Austin Butler, who plays the iconic singer, Tom Hankswho plays his manager, and the King’s own widow, Priscilla Presley, also appeared on the red carpet celebrities such as Ricky Martin, Shakira, Kylie Minogue and Georgina Rodriguez.

Denzel recommended to Austin for the part

Elvis covers, over two decades, the beginnings, the glory and the decline of the king of rock, who died in 1977 at the age of 42.

Californian, with a great physical resemblance to the Elvis of the late 50’s, Butler, 30, is a classic product of the Disney team.

He has participated in a dozen films, including Once upon a time…in Hollywoodby Quentin Tarantino, or The dead don’t dieby Jim Jarmusch.

The director and the young actor. (AFP)

was the actor Denzel Washington who recommended the Australian Luhrmann to give Butler a chance for this role, according to the American site Entertainment Weekly.

“I received a video of this young man, interpreting bathed in tears Unchained Melody and I said to myself, what is this?” Luhrmann explained.

“And then I got a text from Denzel Washington, who I didn’t know. He told me: ‘I just worked with this guy, I’ve never seen someone so committed‘”.

Butler rehearsed for a year to imitate the velvety voice of the interpreter of Heartbreak Hotel.

Elvis arouses expectation because Luhrmann is a director who is not used to being intimidated by giants of history, whether it be Shakespeare, of whom he dared to cover Romeo and Julieteither The Great Gatsbyone of the pinnacles of American literature.

The film, 2 hours and 39 minutes long, is “an intense experience,” said Elvis’s granddaughter at Cannes, Riley Keough.

