Elvis brings rock and glamor to the Cannes red carpet

Elvisthe overproduction of Baz Luhrman about the king of rock, will monopolize the looks at the Cannes Festival this Wednesday, while the French Claire Denis competes for the Palme d’Or with “Stars at noon”, set in Nicaragua.

Seven days after the spectacular premiere of Top Gun: Maverickit will be the turn of the young (30 years old) and little-known American actor austin butler the difficult task of competing with Tom Cruise.

Butler interprets Elvis Presley in the movie Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby), which covers, over two decades, the beginnings, the glory and the decline of the king of rock, who died in 1977 at the age of 42.

To support him on the red carpet Butler You can count among others with the Oscar winner Tom Hankswho plays in the film the manager of the “king”, the mysterious “colonel” Tom Parker.

The film will be released in June in several countries.

Apart from a lavish trailer of just over three minutes, little is known about Elvis, except that Butler he dares to interpret the musician’s songs with his own voice.

A year of trials

Californian, with a good physical resemblance to the Elvis from the late 1950s, Butler It is a classic product of the Disney team.

He has participated in a dozen films, including Once upon a time… in Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino either The dead don’t die from Jim Jarmusch.

was the actor Denzel Washington who recommended the Australian Luhrmann to give him a chance for this role Butler, according to the US site Entertainment Weekly.

“I received a video of this young man, interpreting bathed in tears ‘Unchained Melody’ (song he covered Presley) and I said to myself, what is this? Luhrmann.

And then I got a message from Denzel Washington, who I didn’t know. He told me ‘I just worked with this guy, I’ve never seen someone so committed’ ».

Butler he rehearsed for a year to imitate Elvis’s velvety voice.

Elvis arouses expectation because Luhrmann is a director who is not accustomed to being intimidated by giants of history, either shakespearewho dared to cover Romeo and Julieteither The Great Gatsby, one of the pinnacles of American literature.

The film, which is just over two hours long, is “an intense experience,” Elvis’s granddaughter Riley Keough said at Cannes. Her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, the singer’s widow, has also praised her.

Suspense and romance during the Sandinista revolution

Meanwhile, the race for the Palme d’Or is in its final meters.

stars at noon It is based on a 1986 novel by Dennis Johnson. The film follows in the footsteps of a mysterious businesswoman (played by the young Margaret Qualey) during the Sandinista revolution.

He accompanies her in the cast Joe Alwyn, as an American reporter with whom he has an affair.

claire denis She is one of the five women aspiring this year for the Palme d’Or, which will be awarded on Saturday by the jury chaired by Vincent Lindon.

The French filmmaker won the award for best direction at the last Berlinale with “Avec amour et acharnement”.

Another competing film that will be presented this Wednesday is “Leila’s Brothers”, an Iranian feature film by Saeed Roustayi.

