Ecopipo goes to the rescue of the scarlet macaw

ecopipo, pioneer in the development of ecological cloth diapers made in Mexico, launched the special edition “Macao” to make visible and support Natura and Ecosistemas Mexicanos AC in the recovery and conservation of the Scarlet Macaw in the Lacandona Jungle.

It is estimated that less than a thousand copies of the Scarlet Macaw remain in our country, due to trafficking to put them up for sale as pets on the illegal market. “And it is important to raise awareness because macaws are not pets. It is a species that should be free and flying in the jungle, but not in the cage of some house”, emphasizes Ixchel Anaya, founder and director of Ecopipo.

Ecopipo’s participation consists of allocating economic resources generated by the sale of the “Macao” diaper to Natura and Ecosistemas Mexicanos AC, and making clear the importance of this species in the ecosystem and its urgent protection.

The design of the “Macao” diaper shows a beautiful Scarlet Macaw surrounded by colorful jungle vegetation, which stands out for its green and blue tones, and adjusts to the anatomy of babies weighing 3.5 kilos (approximately 20 days old) and up. 16 kilos (about 3 years old).

The exterior of the diaper is made of PUL fabric, which is waterproof and allows perspiration; and the interior has a fabric called “Microfleece” to keep the baby’s skin dry, a system of internal barriers to prevent leaks and it is very easy to remove stains.

Ecopipo joined the Natura and Mexican Ecosystems association for its outstanding work, since its actions facilitated the recovery of 30 percent of the Scarlet Macaw (Ara macao cyanoptera) population over the last 10 years.

Since its birth, Ecopipo has followed the path of protecting the environment and nature. His first initiative to protect animals in danger of extinction was hand in hand with the association Ayotzintly AC with the design of the “Turtles” diaper to raise awareness about the importance of sea turtle conservation and promote productive projects, environmental education, volunteering and social service and ecotourism among the Mexican population.

Subsequently, the company collaborated with the association Jaguars On The Move and designed the ecological diaper “Balam”, which in the Mayan language means “Jaguar”. With the donations generated from the sale of this edition, cameras continued to be placed to monitor the species and its prey in this Mayan jungle.

“Our mission is to care for and improve the environment in which we live. One step to achieve this is to protect endangered species, such as the scarlet macaw, the jaguar or the sea turtle. It is a way of giving back to nature the opportunity it gives us to make use of natural resources”, highlights Ixchel Anaya.

He adds that Ecopipo will continue to share its achievements with this and other causes, at the same time that it will continue to constantly seek improvements for its products so that they are favorable for the health and skin care of babies.

