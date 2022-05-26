Dwayne Johnson says no to real guns on set after tragedy involving Baldwin

An assistant director had told Baldwin that the gun was “cold”, an industry term that means it is safe to use.

Johnson, who was in Los Angeles attending the world premiere of his new Netflix production “Red Notice” with his co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, said that his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, “will never use real guns again.”

“It was a terrible scenario that happened. I’ve known Alec (Baldwin) for many, many years. He’s a friend of mine and My heart goes out to the families of everyone involved.”said.

“I can’t speak for other production companies, I can’t speak for other studios, but what I can say is that this has created a new look and a new perspective on how we can operate in the future”Johnson told Reuters.

the star of “Fast and Furious” said from now on your production company will use rubber band guns and that “they’ll take care of it in post (production) and we won’t worry about the dollars.”

The shooting has revived concern about the use of prop weapons and security on movie sets. Baldwin dismissed claims that the production of “Rust” was unsafe and chaotic.

The movie “Red Notice”in which Johnson teams up with Reynolds and Gadot for an action-packed heist, It can be seen on Netflix from November 12.