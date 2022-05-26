Diego Aguirre will be the new coach of La Maquina for the Apertura 2022

The board of directors of La Maquina has opted for Diego Aguirre as Juan Reynoso’s successor for the Apertura 2022

The board has finally chosen and from La Noria there is white smoke: Diego Aguirre is the new coach Blue Cross.

Sources consulted by ESPN They confirmed that the 56-year-old Uruguayan coach reached an agreement this Wednesday with the cement board to take over the reins of La Maquina from Opening 2022.

The contract will be for one year with the option to extend it if the sports results are good and both parties so wish.

The journalist from ESPNJorge Ramos, announced on Friday May 20 that Diego Aguirre would be the new DT Blue Crossbeyond the interest that Chivas had shown in hiring the Uruguayan strategist a few weeks ago.

The Uruguayan DT won the game against several candidates that Cruz Azul had in the Mexican market, such as Francisco Palencia, José Manuel de la Torre, Hugo Sánchez, the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti and the Argentine Rubén Omar Romano.

Aguirre he won two Uruguay Leagues with Peñarol in 2003 and 2009, as well as four cups in Qatar with Al-Rayyan from Doha the previous decade. He also has experience in the Copa Libertadores in several participations between 2015 and 2021 with the Brazilian teams Inter de Porto Alegre, São Paulo and Atlético Mineiro, and the Argentine San Lorenzo de Almagro.

Diego Aguirre will be the substitute for Juan Reynoso in Cruz Azul for the Apertura 2022 ESPN

The Uruguayan helmsman was one of the two candidates to lead his country’s team last November when the historic Óscar Washington Tabárez was fired, but the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) chose Diego Alonso as national coach and he guided ‘ La Garra charrúa’ to come back in the Conmebol Qualifiers to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Informants revealed to ESPN some of the requirements about the profile you were looking for Blue Cross to replace the Peruvian Juan Reynoso, dismissed on Thursday of the previous week.

Said profile is based on the obligation to classify Liguilla as the first objective; consolidate a team that can play for titles; develop the players of basic forces in the first team; give minutes and generate fair competition between the players on the squad, as well as having an offensive proposal with fresh ideas, with which Diego Aguirre you will need to focus on meeting these requirements.

Juan Reynosó left behind the Liga MX title that La Maquina had been denied so much by beating Santos Laguna in the final of the Guard1anes Clausura 2021.

From this moment, Diego Aguirre will participate together with the board in the decision about the players who will leave the team and also the reinforcements that will arrive in this summer market towards Opening 2022.

The footballers of Blue Cross They will report to the preseason on Thursday, June 2 with a view to the next tournament that will begin on July 1 and end at the end of October, although the match schedule for the second half of the year is not yet known.

Blue Cross He ended his participation in the Clausura 2022 in the quarterfinal phase when he was eliminated by Tigres despite tying the overall score as San Nicolás de los Garza’s team advanced by position in the table.