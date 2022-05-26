Britney Spears, very hard with her sister

Britney Spears has been leading the life of a completely free woman for just two months after the legal guardianship that controlled all aspects of her life was annulled by a judge last December. A long-awaited moment for the singer, who after years of struggle, has been able to free herself from the extreme control of her father and her team, which, according to the artist herself, had “enslaved” her.

Regaining her life has brought with it an unexpected consequence and that is that, after years of silence, the singer responds to everything and everyone, without mincing words, assuring that the main villains in this entire story are the members of her own family.



Britney Spears with her mother, Lynne, and her father, Jamie Spears, in 2006 ©GTRESONLINE

The singer insists that no one can imagine the damage that her parents and siblings have done to her, and she does not hesitate to answer whoever tries to deny what happened. This has happened with her little sister, Jamie Lynn, with whom she has cut off all relations after she announced that she was going to publish her memoirs with “her version” of the story with Britney, accusing her of having taken advantage of the fame and money of her sister just like her parents did throughout her career.

Jamie Lynn, for her part, has not only published her memoirs, but last Wednesday she sat down for an intimate interview with the journalist Juju Chang on the program good morning americawhere he went to talk about his controversial memories and tell his truth about what happened with his sister.



Britney Spears’ little sister was honest like never before. Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears

As expected, Britney has reacted, and the words towards her sister have been especially harsh. The artist turned to her Instagram account to express how she felt about Jamie Lynn’s claims and, in a post that she has already deleted, she did not hesitate to throw all kinds of poison darts at her little sister .

The singer was very upset with two details that Jamie Lynn told about her behavior, which she said was “erratic”, “paranoid” and “out of control”.



The singer, pregnant with her first child, with her sister Jamie Lynn in 2005. ©KORPA

“He was never around me much 15 years ago during that time, so why are they talking about that unless he wants to sell a book at my expense? Really? ”, Complained Britney, who was also upset by how her sister had treated her:“ My sister has never had to work for anything, she has always given her everything! “.

Britney goes further, and draws attention again to the hell that her family would have put her through: “All of them have had the opportunity to do and deceive me, and I always sat down and accepted it. They ruined my dreams and intend to make me stay like the crazy one in this story. My family loves to destroy me, I’m disgusted.”



The sisters are totally estranged. Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears

The singer also says that she was very sick the night before, but she still wanted to see the interview: “It’s good that I had a fever, because that way I didn’t have to worry because I didn’t care in the least. Lesson learned: never trust anything or anyone, make your pets your family and take care of yourself as much as you can,” she says, “I hope your book goes well, Jamie Lynn,” says the artist, announcing a break from social media .

