Bottas’ B side like Jennifer Lopez’s: feel what it’s worth

The photos of Alfa Romeo driver Bottas’ backside have been put up for sale for charity. Assault by the fans and a large sum raised.

He has never been a great character nor has he been able to win a large following in his long journey alongside Hamilton to the dominant Mercedesyet a risque shot of Valtteri Bottasit really made a bang.

Rewinding the tape, it all started last May 11 when, on his Instagram page, an effigy that portrayed him completely deshabillé immersed in a Colorado stream appeared.

In the following days, the reason was also learned. Not an impulse of exhibitionism, but a noble aim.

Bottas’ nude is successful

Immediately after the end of the Miami GP, the Finn set off with his partner Tiffany Cromwell and a photographer friend, a certain Paul Ripke, stopping in Aspen and there he was immortalized without clothes in one with nature.

Realizing the peculiarity of the shot, the artist decided to make a limited edition of prints, on sale only for one day and the proceeds donated to charity.

More than 5000 fans have secured a copy and, in the end, the sum obtained has reached and exceeded 50,000 euros.

Surprised by all this interest in his backside, which the cyclist girlfriend called “a peach” via social media, he joked to Motorsport.com: “It’s strange. I haven’t signed any yet, but I’ve seen posts from people who have exhibited the photo in their living room, kitchen or bedroom“.

“The power of social platforms is incredible. In just 24 hours we collected a very high figure with the image of a butt. I still can’t figure it out, but at least we did some good“, commented.

Io # 77 then revealed a backstory. In reality, it was the woman who freezed the moment, while the editing was the prerogative of the expert. “After deciding to print it, all hell happened“, He finally added incredulous.

The 32-year-old assured that no gadgets or merchandising on the subject will be produced. Those who moved in time can say they have something truly exclusive in their hands.