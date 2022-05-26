“Ascreen” Soriana to a client with an “offer” of 129,990 pesos

Soriana is one of the most important retail companies in Mexico.

The Hot Sale represents a good opportunity for brands to attract potential customers.

An accident when placing a promotion could result in a significant accusation by consumers.

Soriana has surprised a client with a “offer” type Hot Saleoffering a screen priced at $18,990 for only $129,990 pesos.

The companies that offer their spaces as places to promote retail have shown themselves to be indispensable in the daily lives of millions of consumers around the world, who can access a wide variety of brands to purchase food, entertainment, health, hygiene and even educational (among other examples to explore) within the same site.

Among them we can find some that have demonstrated a superior position at the national level, whose presence in the Mexican consumer has led them to register a large number of branches and strategic allies to expand their product line.

According to the Statista study where it shows the net sales of the main supermarket companies in MexicoWalmart took the lead registering 641 billion Mexican pesos, Soriana in second with 155 billion pesos, Chedraui in third with 77 billion pesos and La Comer in fourth with 21 billion pesos.

Despite this, this indisputable positioning is not due “only” to the offer of a wide range of products, but also to the fact that brands choose to carry out different marketing strategies that constantly attract the attention of their customers, as is happening with the Hot SaleAlthough not all of them are affiliated with the event, some have chosen to take advantage of the discount trend to encourage their sales.

The Hot Sale has led to various brands choosing to join the trend and offer endless discounts to consumers to increase their sales income, causing even some brands to make some changes in the ads inside their stores manually to inform their customers. visitors; however, human error could get in the way.

On this occasion, a user has displayed on networks a particular advertisement for sorianawho would be selling a LG screen with a price of 18,998 Mexican pesos, but with a “discount” type Hot Sale to pay only 129,990 pesos, clearly being a human error that got in the way of the discount.

Hi Edd 👋 Can you support us by telling us where the above happened please? (City, State and Branch) – Soriana (@TiendaSoriana) May 25, 2022

Given this, the community manager of the brand is already shown giving his respective follow-up, but this Soriana Hot Sale discount it could have ended in a complication for the branch workers, demonstrating the importance of paying attention to the “small” details at the point of sale.

Taking into account all the mobility that takes place around large events that could lead to a potential increase in sales (physically and digitally speaking), it is quite likely that some deficiencies will come in the way of consumers, either due to errors human or as far as code is concerned, a fact that could mean the loss of a client.

This only reflects the opinion of the consumer and the conversation that it generates in the digital pulse, for which Merca 2.0 requested the position of the brand in order to tell both sides of the story; however, so far it has not been received. The note will be updated in case of a response.

The promotions are the main attraction during this Hot Saleso that all kinds of brands are joining the trend and changing their prices in a somewhat curious way, since these not only lower their prices, but also raise them to later make a more striking “discount” that manages to incite consumers. consumers to make a purchase.

We find an example of this with that consumer who exhibited to Costco for modifying its prices in a refrigerator, whose price before the event was around $25,999 pesos, but in the Hot Sale its value was altered to $29,000 pesos to later apply an attractive discount of $8,000. ; however, this was not to the particular liking of his client, who requested help from Profeco.

Consumers have shown to pay particular attention to Hot Sale prices, positioning brands that register this type of inconsistency in the public eye.

