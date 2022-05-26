Ari Emanuel to marry Sarah Staudinger in St. Tropez this weekend

ads

Hollywood super agent Ari Emanuel will close his last contract this weekend.

Sources confirmed to Page Six that Emanuel, the strong inspiration for Jeremy Piven’s Ari Gold character in HBO’s hit “Entourage,” will marry designer Sarah Staudinger in a star-studded ceremony in St. Tropez, France.

Conveniently, the nuptials will coincide with the end of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Insiders told Page Six that guests were already heading to the wedding venue for the upcoming festivities.

While the guest list currently remains under wraps, Emanuel is known to represent A-list names including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Garner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Christian Bale, Whoopi Goldberg, Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal. , Charlize Theron, Larry David and Joaquin Phoenix. He also previously represented Donald Trump in his “trainee” days.

On the family side, his brothers are former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel and bioethicist Ezekiel Emanuel.

The couple got engaged last May, Page Six exclusively reported. Getty Images for The Apollo

Meanwhile, Staudinger’s fashion line, Staud, has celebrity fans like Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Margot Robbie.

Page Six exclusively revealed last May that Emanuel and Staudinger are engaged. They began dating in 2018 after he and his first wife, Sarah Addington, filed for divorce after 20 years of marriage. They reportedly broke up in 2014 and have three children together.

Emanuel, 61, and Staudinger, 33, split in 2020 and then reconciled in early 2021. He asked the question after his company, Endeavor, debuted on the stock market, a source told us at the time. .

The wedding will coincide with the Cannes Film Festival. fake images

The Brentwood, California home he shared with Addington went on the market last year for $25.9 million, while he bought a 2-acre property in Beverly Hills for $27.5 million in October 2020.

A representative did not comment.

The Wrap was the first to report on Emanuel’s wedding.

