The Angelina Jolie’s promotional tour for her next film, ‘Eternals’, is giving us an infinity of ‘looks’ that are all marvelous. And, not only are the actress’s outfits arousing passions, but also the ‘outfits’ of their children, who are accompanying her in some of the ‘premiers’. Many of the designs they have worn are causing a sensation, as is the case of Zahara with a dress from her mother with which she already swept the Oscars 2014.

Another of those ‘lookazos’ to remember was the presentation of the film in London. Angelina left everyone speechless in the British capital with a masculine outfit in the winning mix of colors, black and white, and a spectacular volume skirt by Valentino. Shiloh, for her part, opted for a crude base dress with a Dior floral print very similar to the one her mother wore in 2019 during the promotion of the movie ‘Maleficent’. However, andThese two outfits were not the only ‘lookazos’ that both wore that day. Before arriving at the presentation of ‘Eternals’ both were photographed with different ‘looks’ but yes, just as beautiful.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh with ‘lookazo’ in London

Just before arriving at the presentation of the film Angelina decided to put on a long and flowing dress as a tunic with batwing sleeves and a V-neckline in a flattering green color that highlighted his eyes. She combined the garment with ones ‘nude’ stilettos. As for Shilo, the chosen aesthetic is very different from her mother’s, but we love it just the same! It is a ‘casual’ and trendy style. A simple basic black t-shirt as a dress and a denim shirt over decorated with patches, converse sneakers and her characteristic hair tied up in a bun. Undoubtedly, the outfits prior to the premiere also deserved to be signed.

gtres

gtres

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io