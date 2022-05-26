And this, folks, is the new foldable Motorola RAZR on video

Share

Motorola is much closer to Samsung and its Galaxy Z Flip3, but evolves the hinge to eliminate creases and keeps its external screen larger and more useful… This RAZR 2022 does look good!

It’s been quite a while since Lenovo and Motorola heat up the atmosphere for their new phonesthough no doubt of those 19 devices that promised us for this course 2022 the most interesting are that Frontier with a 200 megapixel camera that we will meet in July, and East Maven already converted to the 2022 RAZR with refreshed design.

In fact, it is not the first time that we see the new foldable Motorola RAZR, but it is the first time we see it in motion in a short video posted on Twitter by The popular leaker Evan Blassin which indeed these small big changes are noticed that sources anticipated from China.

The new RAZR is, in fact, more refined in its finisheswithout that pronounced lower frame on the screen and with all its tighter dimensions, now leaving room for two cameras in the main module and getting closer to the concept of Samsung with the Galaxy Z Flip3.

Not only that, and it is that the internal camera now goes to a hole in the screen making much better use of space, and finally forgetting the horrible notches that fortunately have already gone out of style except for Apple.

Undoubtedly, the new RAZR of 2022 that Motorola is preparing for us looks great, with a much more refined design that will complete high-performance hardware at the level of the best.

We already have the first images, and this will be Motorola’s new folding RAZR 2022

Furthermore, it can be noted that the hinge has improved and the crease is not so obviousalthough talking about this is perhaps too presumptuous and hasty, since evaluations with more information will have to be made than a video of only a few seconds.

In any case, that’s the big improvement we all expect from foldables in 2022especially after seeing that OPPO has already shown the way with a revolutionary Find N that unfortunately did not make it out of China.

The external screen of the RAZR, yes, will be bigger that in the folding fashion Samsung, and therefore also more useful, being better placed in a centered position now practically hidden behind the front glass. And finally comment that the fingerprint reader yes, it will also go to the side.

As for specifications, what we already knew, is that Motorola wants a seamless top-of-the-range foldable under the hood, starting with a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1the best in the class, accompanied by between 6 and 12 GB of RAM and between 128 and 512 GB of internal storagewhich we will not be able to expand.

Your dashboard should be AMOLED with 6.7 inches and FHD + resolutionadding the variable refresh rate of up to 120 hertz, all with advanced multimedia that will offer Hi-Res audio and 50 and 13 megapixel cameras the main module -OmniVision OV50A 50 MP with f/1.8 aperture and 13 MP macro/ultra wide angle combination- plus another 32-megapixel OmniVision internal sensor.

We will see if Motorola has indeed managed to eliminate or limit the appearance of the fold, although the most important thing will surely be the price for so much power in a folding format and the milliamp-hour capacity that the manufacturer manages to put in its batteries.

You will obviously have 5G SA/NSA connectivity, plus NFC and Ultra Wide Band together with the rest of the usual protocols, and unfortunately what has not transpired for now is the capacity of your batterya key feature in a smartphone of this size and format.

We also don’t know if it will be called Motorola RAZR 2022, Moto RAZR 3 or how the hell will the North American firm want to present it to usalthough we do know that should be ready to perform this summer and start its journey in the third quarter of 2022… Not much left, if confirmed!

More details of the Motorola that will see the light this year: there are at least 19 phones on the way

