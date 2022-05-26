An ‘avenger’ in Malcolm in the middle? This is how Jeremy Renner appeared in the series

One of the most famous characters gave up his life to become a teacher and then a ‘dealer’, now the internet discovered that another of the participants made all the necessary adepts to become an ‘avenger’, it is Jeremy Renner who went from having a brief appearance in Malcolm in the middle to be part of the most important group of superheroes in the world.

This series was created by Linwood Boomer of the Fox network. It was broadcast from January 9, 2000 to May 14, 2006. With 151 chapters spread over 7 different seasonsmanaged to be one of the favorites of the people, and even considered among the best in history.

Starring Frankie Muniz, the series was consistently praised by critics. The 7 members of that family were nominated for 7 Emmy Awards, a Grand Award and 7 times for the Golden Globe. Of course, it also served as a springboard for some of the stars that appeared there and Today we are talking about Renner.

An ‘avenger’ in Malcolm in the Middle?

Yes that’s how it is. Renner had a brief appearance early in the series. If the data has surprised you, it is because you had to be very observant to realize it, since it happens in the blink of an eye. Today, his face is easily identifiable for being the one that has the most aim in the Avengers.

In the first chapter of the series, there is a scene where Francis was talking about the many disturbances he had caused. In one of those events, the rebellious boy speaks to the camera while a police officer holds him from behind. The officer does nothing but stand there, but if you notice, it is Hawkeye himself.

Now Jeremy Renner, the ‘avenger’ with the most skill with the arrows, does not catch spoiled children on the street, but villains of the quality and malice of Loki. However, now you know that he did make a brief appearance in Malcolm in the Middle.