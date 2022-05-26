Amber Heard says Johnny Depp hallucinated at the end of their marriage

Johnny Depp was hallucinating and his sobriety had completely collapsed in the final months of their marriage, his ex-wife said Monday in the civil lawsuit filed by the actor.

Heard returned to the stand as the trial resumed in a Virginia court after a week-long hiatus.

Heard also reviewed her earlier testimony about the first time she says Depp physically assaulted her. And she strongly denied an allegation by Depp that she left human fecal matter in the couple’s bed after a fight. Heard said it was the couple’s mini Yorkshire terrier that soiled the bed and that the dog had a history of intestinal problems since he accidentally ingested Depp’s marijuana.

“Absolutely not,” he said of the alleged feces prank. “I don’t think that’s funny. I don’t know what grown woman it looks like. She was in no mood to joke around.”

The faeces accusation is one of several that Depp fans have particularly latched onto in their criticism of Heard on social media.

Depp sued Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Her lawyers say she was defamed by the 2018 article even though it did not mention her name.

Monday is Heard’s third day on the witness stand at the trial, which is entering its fifth week. Her testimony on Monday has focused primarily on the final months of the couple’s marriage, which lasted from 2015 to 2016.

“He was talking to people who weren’t in the room. He was terrifying,” he said. “It wasn’t clear to me if he was mad at me or if he was convinced that the guy he said he saw me with was in the room.”

Jurors watched video of Depp banging on cabinets in a kitchen and pouring himself a large glass of wine and Heard trying to figure out why Depp was angry.

At the beginning of her testimony on Monday, the actress corrected herself about the time she said Depp first slapped her, which revolved around her questioning him about one of his tattoos. Ella Heard initially said it happened in 2013, but on Monday she said it actually happened in 2012. She said her confusion stemmed from the fact that she wanted to believe the abuse hadn’t started so early in the relationship. her.

“I had allowed myself to forget that the beginning was also violent and chaotic,” he said.

Heard told the jury that she was physically and sexually abused on multiple occasions before and during her brief marriage to Depp. The actor has already testified and denied having assaulted her.

Details of their relationship are relevant to the lawsuit because one of Heard’s defenses is that Depp abused her.