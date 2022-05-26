Amber Heard is exposed by a representative of the organization to which she did not donate the money she promised

Amber Heard seems to have no escape from public condemnation and the bad reputation continues to accumulate on the Internet in court where the trial for libel is taking place with Johnny Depp as the opponent. Now, the star of Aquaman – 73% are accused of non-compliance with donations by a US organization, which ensures that they have not been true to their word. Heard does not seem to have a minute of rest in the race that puts her entire career in Hollywood at risk.

After posting your article on Washington Post at the end of 2018, Amber was sued by Johnny Depp for defamation, however, only a week ago the trial began in Virginia. Both actors are presenting their best weapons before the judge and the fight looks increasingly intense; but heard faces a new problem related to his donations to charity.

In accordance with Candie Davidson-Goldbronnrepresentative of Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, heard he has broken his deal on donations. Through her testimony, it is revealed that the actress promised US$7 million to the institution, but that she has only delivered US$3.5 million. davidson also mentioned that Amber does not handle a specific schedule for making deposits, but that they will greatly appreciate any payments made in the future.

Candie Davidson-Goldbronn was summoned by the defense of Johnny Depp with the aim of demonstrating that Amber Heard he had lied about his ties to the charity. Let us remember that the actress spoke on the subject a few days ago, declaring that the payments have not been made due to the expenses generated by the trial: “[No pude hacer la donación completa] because Johnny sued me for $50 million in March 2019. I have every intention of honoring all my promises. I would love for him to stop suing me so I could do it.”

The American Civil Liberties Union is another organization that has not received the donations promised by Amber Heard, as reported by the Law & Crime Network, since the agreed US$3.5 million have not been completed. The trial demands large amounts of money from those involved, including lawyers’ fees and many other expenses that put their economic stability on the brink of the abyss. Whoever wins the confrontation will be able to breathe a sigh of relief, at least for a while.

Amber Heard fired her public relations team a few days ago because the international tabloids have practically turned against her, sharing news that harms her and laying the groundwork for what appears to be the disaster of her career as a Hollywood star. In recent weeks, the media has focused on negative aspects of the actress, from her clothing, her hairstyles, her gestures and even her body language; the subject of the feces left in the bed of Johnny Depp It has been a source of controversy, ridicule and even memes, leaving the 36-year-old interpreter in a very bad position before the court of public opinion. At this point, it doesn’t look like it’s going to last long in the DC Extended Universe; Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, whose premiere is scheduled for March 17, 2023, could be her last intervention in the superhero saga.

