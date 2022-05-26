Alfonso Signorini, loses them forever: bad blow for the conductor

In these hours, Alfonso Signorini has suffered a bad blow as he risks losing them forever. Deep tensions exacerbated by a still pending situation. This is what is being talked about so assiduously these days.

After GF Vip 6, Alfonso Signorini he has granted himself a well-deserved rest vacation but seems to be back as the first rumors about the cast that will represent the seventh edition are beginning to surface. So it can be said that there is already a great deal of work excitement in the negotiation phase.

At the moment, however, the Director of Who he is very disheartened since he feels he has lost them forever despite being their ‘artistic father’. Deep sadness for him and great joy for these people, now much appreciated by the people on social networks. What is going on?

Alfonso Signorini, what a bad blow!

The GF Vip 6 is leaving behind an endless trail of situations involving the protagonists themselves. New lives but above all significant projects for many of them such as, for example, Soleil who was among the first to have signed a contract, just out of the Cinecittà house, for The Pupa and the Nerdy Show.

Currently, there is someone else ready to take flight, thus saying goodbye to Alfonso Signorini. A wonderful news that also hides a nostalgic tinge, especially for the conductor himself who, slowly, is greeting ‘his’ former competitors, seeing them move further and further away. Here is who is ready to embark on this new and brilliant career.

He will lose them forever

Tv Blog launched the rumor that the Selassié sistersLulù, Jessica and Clarissa could participate in the next edition of Such and Which Show as the only competitor. A big scoop, even if yet to be confirmed. One could even imagine the joy of the girls who have often expressed their passion in singing as much as the same winner of the Gf she recently stated that she would never see herself in Carlo Conti’s program, more suitable, in her opinion, for her younger sisters.

If such rumors were made certain, an unparalleled precedent would be created since in the transmission no female trio was ever recognized, apart from Guidonia’s Gemini, as a trio. This would lead them to impersonate several rock stars such as Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Jessie J in Bang Bang, the Destiny’s Child, the Sugababes or the Pointer Sisters. For now, we are awaiting confirmation for further updates.