15 Couples Who Were On-Screen Friends (But Hated Each Other In Real Life)

The chemistry seen on screen between famous couples is only limited in the recording studio.

There are friendships of celebrities on the screen that appear to be positive and one could assure that they get along wonderfully behind the scenes, but this is not always the case. It is hard to accept that more than once the stars who acted as best friends in series or movies such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall they could not be seen even in painting, thanks to the work of the producers and directors who do everything so that abhorrence is not seen on the screen. That is why today we took on the task of finding many stories of celebrities who cannot be friends in real life, if you want to find out and discover other couples who are not friends and hate each other. The following celebrities are the proof of some cases that they did their job well and appeared to be good friends, when they posed for the camera, in reality they could not stand each other when they left the set in real life.



One of the most famous disputes was undoubtedly the lawsuit between the leading stars of the first edition of Sex and The City issued more than two decades ago, known for crushes and eccentric clothing. Sarah Jessica Parker who played the role of Carrie Bradshaw and Kim Cattrall interpreter who gave life to Samantha, made it clear that he would not return to the series. According to a source, they disagree on money issues.



We let you know the fight of Isaiah Washington Y Patrick Dempsey by TR Knight. In 2006, Dr. Preston Burke’s interpreter in several seasons, he was the love of Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), He was also fired from the medical series Grey’s Anatomy with 18 seasons, for using a derogatory word to cast member TR Knight (O’Malley) just before a very violent fight on set with Patrick Dempsey (Shepherd).

There is an unauthorized book that narrates behind-the-scenes events that counts that Shonda Rhimes He did not want these issues to come to lightto indicate that nothing was rosy on set and fights, arguments, anger and disagreements were the order of the day, as shown in the aforementioned book called “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy ””by author Lynette Rice that fans of this television series quickly consumed.

Blake Lively and Leighton Meester

actresses blake lively (Serena Van der Woodsen) and Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf) stars of “Gossip Girl” they fell in love with their fans with the disasters that arose from being allies and friends in the episodes of the six seasons of the seriesrecounted her life in New York, surrounded by fashion and luxuries, turning them into images of great personality for style.

Off screen their relationship was not the same today they don’t even follow each other on the social network Instagram. Circulating rumors that they were not tolerated, Blake’s publicist said: “They have never been and never claimed to be great friends. She completes her duties and returns home.”

Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth

In the 1990s, the worst feud occurred, in the series Beverly Hills 90210, they were always in constant conflict Shannen Doherty (Walsh) who was known on set for being aggressive Y hard with Jennie Garth (Taylor) and Tori Spelling (Martin).

Spelling petitioned series producer Aaron Spelling (her father) in 2015 to fire actresses Doherty and Garth for an alleged bare-knuckle fight according to the True Tori star.

Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner

One of the most incredible couples in Hollywood It was Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, Star Trek, the American series created by Gene Roddenberry, where a crew that travels the universe to explore new worlds and find relevant events of new civilizations is seen.

The actors maintained a great friendship on and off the set, they were inseparable, but the sad moment came according to some reports when Nimoy got angry with William for giving a shoot in a documentary he was making for Starship Enterprise, without authorization and here began the adversity behind the scenes.

Marlyn Monroe and Tony Curtis

Before starting the recordings of ‘In Spain with skirts’ this couple tried to go out and it didn’t workthe feelings disappeared, and in the kissing scenes we saw endless love, but in real life it was not like that, it was horrible and they suffocated.

To this day, the iconic actress Marilyn is still fondly remembered. who had a unique way of acting, her charisma and beauty are recognized and remembered worldwide.

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment

Hannah Montana a Disney Channel original series, aimed at young and children, starring partners Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment, which recounts the double life of a young woman who becomes a pop singer.

When we think of friendship we remember this pair, who presented us with a beautiful friendship on the screen. But in the Miles To Go newspaper, Cyrus shared that she did not get along with Emily Osment offstage at all, despite this they worked on improving the relationship and it worked as they met again on social networks to praise the hit series of Hannah Montana.

Terrence Howard and Robert Downey Jr.

actor Terrence Howard played Colonel James Rrodey Rhodes, in the first Iron Man movie, this film made the Marvel Cinematic Universe revolutionize. At the beginning of filming everything was going great, but it got complicated when the second sequel arrived.

After discussing salary paydisputes arose Howard blamed the actor and producer Robert Downey Jr. that his career in the MCU world would last so short, however, Downey maintains that he had nothing to do with that decision.

Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice

The protagonists of “Victorious“ they ended up angry in a filming of the series

Since then they have not had any contact, Victoria described Ariana as “the scene stealer”.

The rumor of the alleged dispute has circulated for years, even Ariana never asked Victoria to participate in her video clip ‘Thamk U, Next’.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel

The actors Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, harmonized for the first time in the saga of Fast & Furious 5, where we saw a scenario referring to Brazil and the beginning in the history of the character The Rock as Agent Luke Hobbs.

In this film the main and important theme is the family, but in reality things are very different because the relationship between ‘The Rock’ and Diesel have nothing of brotherhood.

In the last week of shooting the film, Johnson ratted out some of his teammates. on instagram as well it was reported that Diesel pressured the producers to cut scenes that would have created a disconnect for Johnson and Jason Statham.

Will Smith and Janet Hubert

Will Smith and Janet Hubert, actress who played Aunt Viv in ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ from 1990 to 1993, he was released from the series for their strong clashes with most of the supporting staff, particularly with the leading man Will Smith, who considered her in 2011 as an egomaniac, making her his greatest public enemy.

Jerome Flynn and Lena Headey

In the mid-2000s, Headey who played Bronn in the series ‘Game of Thrones’, broke his secret before the lousy relationship you have with Lena Headey (Cresei Lannister) is shocking and something that could not be imagined.

The reason of their enmity was that they had a relationship loving and when it fragmented it was not friendly at all. A colleague anonymously expressed “that they were never friends or lived in the same room.”

Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte

When it comes to starring in romantic comedies, actress Julia Roberts is a pro. Nevertheless, in the encounters of love scenes of the film ‘I love trouble’ in 1994, the actors despised each other.

The interpreter Sabrina Peterson refused to kiss Nick note in the film, they supposedly filmed their scenes individually and were replaced by substitutes in order to perform the scenes and conclude the film.

Roberts did not keep the secret and criticized North expressing that “it can be seductive and decent but it is also totally disgusting”.

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson

David DuchovnyMulder and Gillian Anderson (Scully) one of the best known couples on television by starring together in the series ‘The Secret X Files’ During the 90s and with a total of nine seasons, they fell in love in almost every episode.

In 2008, according to film media sources, the artists I know they fought having to live together so regularly during the seasons and they were always fighting about anything off camera that they couldn’t even stand to be in the same room.