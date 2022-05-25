Yeferson Soteldo leaves Tigres and reveals his new destination

The Vinotinto player is already in the concentration to defend the colors of his country

May 24, 2022 9:30 p.m.

The Venezuelan soccer player and star of the UANL Tigres, Yeferson Soteldo, shocked all the feline fans by announcing his departure from the club to put on another shirt, although this time it is precisely that of his national team.

The news was shared by the vinotinto star himself through his account on the social network Instagram, where he reposted an image of himself while arriving at the concentration in Spain, where they train alongside the Venezuelan U-21 team.

Soteldo’s call is due to the fact that Vinotinto will play two friendly matches against the Maltese and Saudi Arabian teams, commitments that will serve to continue with the process of teacher José Néstor Pékerman to try to get a place in a FIFA World Cup.

Venezuela will play against the Maltese team on June 1 at the National Stadium Malta, and then face the Arabs on June 6 at the Enrique Roda Stadium in Murcia.

Soteldo arrives at a difficult time after the elimination of Tigres from the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament, although he showed great qualities that made him one of the players most loved by the fans in just one championship.

Yeferson played a total of 16 games in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, where he scored a goal and provided two assists, figures that show that he still adapts to Aztec football.