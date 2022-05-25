WWE news: SmackDown star changes his name again – Update on the brand division

– WWE has published on its YouTube channel a compilation video about the best moments of John Cena fighting giants, such as The Gret Khali, Big Show, Mark Henry, Kane or Big Mabel, among others. You can see the video at the top of the news.

– Andew Zarian of Wrestling Observer has indicated on Twitter that a WWE source has informed him that the system of his shows will continue to be based on the separation of brands, although it is likely that “the current plan is to have more individuals jump from brand to brand depending on story lines“. The WWE Draft is expected to take place between August and September.

– Today is the roman reigns birthday. The current unified WWE champion turns 37 years old, he was born on May 25, 1985 in Pensacola, Florida. He also has Alberto Del Rio (45) and Bo Dallas (32).

– WWE has once again made a name change to one of its superstars, in this case the SmackDown fighter ludwig kaiser, formerly known as Marcel Barthel. Hereinafter, will become known as Ludvig Kaiser (with V). The reason for this change is unknown.

– A fan has posted a theory on social media about Judgment Day, Edge’s stable. According to this fan, Paige would be the new member that the group is touting in recent weeks. Edge posted a photo of Paige a few days ago, but neither Edge himself nor Kevin Owens, at another point in the last Monday Night Raw show, mentioned the fighter when they did about the rest of those mentioned on social media during the last days. This theory has aroused the interest of the former fighter.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Hell in a Cell and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.