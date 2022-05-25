WWE ‘freezes’ Sasha Banks and Naomi after stripping them of their titles: outraged fans | Sports

WWE figures Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of their tag team title after leaving the arena where an episode of RAW was taking place.

fans of the WWE and especially those of Sasha Banks and Naomithey are outraged.

The reason? The televised wrestling company sent both figures to the ‘freezer’, for an indefinite time.

This is stated by the specialized portal Solo Wrestling, which highlights that Banks, a five-time RAW monarch, was dropped from all the June and July events.

Sasha, champion in pairs with Noami, also does not appear on the billboard for August and September, in a situation that filled the patience of her followers.

This harsh scenario for Banks and Noami was also confirmed by commentator Michael Cole, from the Friday Night SmackDown table itself.

A sit-in and a harsh response

Cole explained live that the champions left the venue where the RAW event was taking place last week, after an inconvenience with some company authorities.

“A Six Pack Challenge was going to be held to determine the new contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, but for personal reasons involving a fight with Vince McMahon, Banks and Naomi decided to leave the arena where RAW was taking place.”assured the commentator, according to Solo Wrestling.

Pat McAfee doesn’t even know how to react when Michael Cole announces the indefinite suspension of Sasha Banks and Naomi. Uncomfortable moment. pic.twitter.com/FmuDB6BH8i — 𝘛𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘏𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘞𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 (@TurnHeelWres) May 21, 2022

“In Cole’s words, Banks and Naomi left the championships in Adam Pearce’s office and they left the premises”, complements the portal.

Now, WWE is expected to make a special and stellar appointment to meet the new monarchs.

WWE bets on Ronda Rousey

After the conflict with Banks and Naomi, WWE’s strategy has been to empower Ronda Rouseyexplains the site.

The former champion and legend of the UFC, who lost at Wrestlemania 38 with Charlotte Flair, has monopolized the billboards in the following months.

“The pattern is always the same; where Ronda Rousey was advertised, Sasha Banks did not appear as prominent on the billboards, ”SW sentences.

In relation to the latter, it must be said that there are rumors of a possible anger of Banks with the company for the overexposure of “Rowdy”.