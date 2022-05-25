With Gigi Hadid the swimsuit becomes a (unexpected) super cool outfit

They grew up together, between days by the sea on the beach of Malibu and nights of partying, and together they embarked on two parallel careers in the fashion industry, which eventually crossed. In fact, Gigi Hadid has just signed an exclusive collection of swimwear and resortwear in collaboration with her childhood friend Francesca Aiello, founder of the beachwear brand Frankies Bikinis, and together they have been protagonists of the campaign, wearing bikinis with ruches and bucolic whole costumes of the co-lab.

Gigi Hadid, the one-piece swimsuit as an outwear

At the launch event of the capsule in New York, Gigi demonstrated the versatility of a collection that is not just “beach”, wearing a one-piece swimsuit as outwear. The piece reproduced the tender motif of a fawn with its small, pattern inspired by her recent motherhood – in September 2020 Gigi gave birth to her daughter Khai, had by the British singer Zalin Malik -, a theme that, as explained by Gigi herself , influenced the capsule: “Participating in the creation of this collection was an extraordinary experience for me, because many of the details we have included in the garments are of a personal nature and refer to both my friendship with Frank and my private life “.

Gigi wore the swimsuit as if it were a bodysuit, combining it with low-waisted trousers and a crop micro-shirt that only covered her arms and shoulders, with pumps with heels and crystal jewels. The light blue monogram clutch from the Louis Vuitton fall winter 2020 men’s show was instead a tribute to his friend Virgil Abloh, who died prematurely last fall.

With swimwear, as Gigi beautifully demonstrates, you can build beautiful looks to wear even off the beaches.

This article was published on British Vogue