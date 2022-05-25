Will Smith would be replaced by Dwayne Johnson in “Aladdin 2”

According to US media, Will Smith had to pause two films with Netflix and Sony, with whom he would make “Fast and Loose” and “Bad Boys 4”.





After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars, the actor has lost several projects and among them is ‘Aladdin 2’, they would even know who his replacement would be.

The ‘I Am Legend’ actor has faced criticism from the public and his peers after assaulting Chris Rock, after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

According to US media, Will Smith had to pause two films with Netflix and Sony, with whom he would make “Fast and Loose” and “Bad Boys 4”.

But the actor’s bad streak would not end here, as he would also have lost the role of the ‘Genie’ in the second ‘Aladdin’ movie.

Will Smith was applauded for his performance in this film, which is produced by Disney.

It is estimated that the second part of ‘Aladdin’ will be released in 2025 and this actor could bring to life the character played by Will Smith.

Who would replace Will Smith in ‘Aladdin 2′?

It is speculated that the cute ‘genie of the lamp’ from ‘Aladdin’ will be played by actor Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ after the unfortunate scene starring Will Smith at the Oscars.

‘The Rock’ is one of the main candidates to replace Will Smith in the new Disney movie ‘Aladdin 2′.

Dwayne Johnson has made other successful films for children such as:

‘Fairy by accident’

‘training dad’

‘Jumanji’

Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

They have not confirmed that Dwayne Johnson will replace Will Smith, but since ‘Aladdin’ is a Disney movie, it is likely that the producer does not want to have a relationship with Smith after his act of violence in one of the most important events in the film industry.

The first Live Action of ‘Aladdin’ premiered in 2019 and Will Smith gave a great performance as the ‘genie of the lamp’, because his charisma won over the public.

So far, Disney has not given more details about the plans it has with ‘Aladdin 2’, so it has not disclosed if it has more candidates for this character in addition to ‘The Rock’.

The last time Will Smith was caught in public, he was in India and has not given details about the consequences of hitting Chris Rock.

